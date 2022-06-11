Sidhu Moose Wala birth anniversary: From Jatt da Maquabala to Dollar, late singer's top songs

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala made his singing career debut in the duet G Wagon. Take a look at his top songs on his birth anniversary
Wold is celebrating late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's birth anniversary with heavy hearts. Fans took to social media and penned emotional notes for him. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala began his career as a songwriter, and he wrote License by Ninja. Then he made his singing career debut in the duet G Wagon. Since then, Sidhu gave back-to-back chartbusters.
Let's take a look at his famous songs on the occasion of his birth anniversary:
1. So High
This song by Sidhu Moosewala was from the album So High and it went on to become one of the biggest chartbusters of 2017. The song even won the Best Lyricist Award at Brit Asia Music Awards.
(Image credit: Humble Music/YouTube)
2. Same Beef
The 2019 song Same Beef was a Yash Raj Films collaboration with Saga Music, and Sidhu Moose Wala jammed with popular rapper Bohemia. The music album was one of the biggest collaborations of recent time, and the song justified the hype with its roaring success.
(Image credit: Same Beef/YouTube)
3. BAMBIHA BOLE
The 2020 song Bambiha Bole was the title song from the album of the same name. The song was an instant success among music lovers, and his collab with actor-singer Amrit Mann was lauded by everyone.
(Image credit: Sidhu Moose Wala/YouTube)
4. Dollar
Dollar is the song from the movie Dakuaan Da Munda, and it went on to become the biggest attraction of the film.
(Image credit: White Hill Music/Instagram)
5. Tochan
Here comes another chartbuster from 2018 that strengthen Sidhu's position as one of the most popular singers of recent time.
(Image credit: Humble Music/YouTube)
6. Jatt Da Muqabala
Sidhu Moose Wala's song Jatt Da Muqabala is one of the famous songs sung by late singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
(Image credit: T-series/YouTube)