Sidhu Moose Wala birth anniversary: From Jatt da Maquabala to Dollar, late singer's top songs

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala made his singing career debut in the duet G Wagon. Take a look at his top songs on his birth anniversary

Wold is celebrating late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's birth anniversary with heavy hearts. Fans took to social media and penned emotional notes for him. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala began his career as a songwriter, and he wrote License by Ninja. Then he made his singing career debut in the duet G Wagon. Since then, Sidhu gave back-to-back chartbusters.

Let's take a look at his famous songs on the occasion of his birth anniversary: