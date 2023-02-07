Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: First look at adorable wedding pictures of newly-wed Shershah couple

Bollywood couple Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani broke the internet as their first wedding pictures surfaced on social media.
Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who recently got married, made headlines when they both posted the first photo from their wedding on Instagram. Along with their close family and friends, the couple was joined in Rajasthan by a number of business acquaintances. A number of famous people arrived in Jaisalmer, including Mira Rajput, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, and Karan Johar.
1. Siddharth-Kiara wedding photos
Taking Instagram, Kiara Advani shared the photos and wrote, " 'Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai' We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ."
2. Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra also uploaded the photos of lovely wedding on his social media handle with similar caption.
3. Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in matching wedding attire
The newly-wed couple can be seen donning matching wedding pastel-colored attire, as bride Kiara ditched the traditional 'red' lehenga.
4. Guests at Siddharth-Kiara wedding
On February 7, the couple wed at the magical Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Described as "your gateway to the Thar desert," Suryagarh is a five-star lavish hotel in Jaisalmer.
Bollywood actors Sidharth and Kiara reportedly exchanged vows in a private ceremony with a guest list of between 100 and 125 people. Siddharth Malhotra, a Delhi native, reportedly had a longer guest list than the bride.