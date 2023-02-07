Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: First look at adorable wedding pictures of newly-wed Shershah couple

Bollywood couple Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani broke the internet as their first wedding pictures surfaced on social media.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 07, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who recently got married, made headlines when they both posted the first photo from their wedding on Instagram. Along with their close family and friends, the couple was joined in Rajasthan by a number of business acquaintances. A number of famous people arrived in Jaisalmer, including Mira Rajput, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, and Karan Johar.

1. Siddharth-Kiara wedding photos

Siddharth-Kiara wedding photos
1/4

Taking Instagram, Kiara Advani shared the photos and wrote, " 'Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai' We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ."

2. Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
2/4

Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra also uploaded the photos of lovely wedding on his social media handle with similar caption. 

3. Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in matching wedding attire

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in matching wedding attire
3/4

The newly-wed couple can be seen donning matching wedding pastel-colored attire, as bride Kiara ditched the traditional 'red' lehenga. 

4. Guests at Siddharth-Kiara wedding

Guests at Siddharth-Kiara wedding
4/4

On February 7, the couple wed at the magical Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Described as "your gateway to the Thar desert," Suryagarh is a five-star lavish hotel in Jaisalmer.

Bollywood actors Sidharth and Kiara reportedly exchanged vows in a private ceremony with a guest list of between 100 and 125 people. Siddharth Malhotra, a Delhi native, reportedly had a longer guest list than the bride. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Goa's Mopa International Airport to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow | In Pics
Masaba Gupta's barfi pink lehenga worth RS 2.5 lakh, designed by herself
Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute
IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares romantic photos from trip to Denmark
Sexy and sizzling reels of XXX star Aabha Paul that made heads turn
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rishabh Pant shares new picture, says 'to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.