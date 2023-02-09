Sidharth-Kiara reception: Whopping amount spent on post-wedding party will blow your mind

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7th at Surajgarh Hotel in Jaiselmer, Rajasthan. They shared photos of the wedding on the same day. Sidharth Malhotra chose to wear a golden heavily worked sherwani and Kiara Advani wore a baby pink Manish Malhotra lehenga. After their three-day-long wedding, Kiara and Sidharth came to Delhi on February 8, for Kiara's griha pravesh to Malhotra's Delhi home in the evening and posed for the paparazzi.