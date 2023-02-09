Search icon
Sidharth-Kiara reception: Whopping amount spent on post-wedding party will blow your mind

Here's how much money Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are spending on their wedding and reception.

  • Feb 09, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7th at Surajgarh Hotel in Jaiselmer, Rajasthan. They shared photos of the wedding on the same day. Sidharth Malhotra chose to wear a golden heavily worked sherwani and Kiara Advani wore a baby pink Manish Malhotra lehenga. After their three-day-long wedding, Kiara and Sidharth came to Delhi on February 8, for Kiara's griha pravesh to Malhotra's Delhi home in the evening and posed for the paparazzi. 

 

1. Surajgarh Hotel

Surajgarh Hotel
1/5

Luxury hotels like Surajgarh for destination weddings cost around Rs 1.20 crore without alcohol. The booking prices rise to as much as Rs 2 crore per day in the tourist season from October to March. Since Sid and Kiara's wedding is a three-day affair and the festivities are being organised during peak tourist season, the estimated expenditure Rs 6 crore.  (Photo: Instagram)

 

2. Two Receptions

Two Receptions
2/5

The couple will reportedly have two receptions, one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. The Delhi reception is taking place today (February 9). After Delhi, Siddharth and Kiara are going to give a reception for the film industry people in Mumbai on February 12. (Photo: PTI)

 

3. Mumbai receptions

Mumbai receptions
3/5

Reports suggest that Siddharth and Kiara's Mumbai reception will be held at St. Regis Hotel. Apart from being a royal hotel, it is also very expensive. The hotel is on the top floor of the building, which paps are unable to reach, making it an idol Bollywood party venue. (Photo: Instagram)

 

4. Cost

Cost
4/5

This hall is reportedly rented at Rs 15 to 20 lakhs. Additionally, Rs 3500-3600 have to be given per plate for food. Also, the cost of drinks comes separately. Looking at these things, it is estimated that both can spend 50 to 70 lakh rupees on this reception.  (Photo: Instagram)

 

5. Guest list

Guest list
5/5

The guest of the Mumbai reception by the newlyweds is likely to have big names like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Screengrab/Instagram)

