ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Jun 30, 2025, 12:36 PM IST
1.She changed after fame
Raja Chaudhary alleged that Shweta Tiwari came from a humble background and was 'illiterate' when they met. He claimed fame and wealth completely changed her personality. 'She used to live in a chawl. When money came, her mind changed,' he stated in an interview, accusing her of letting success go to her head.
2.Called him brother, then married him
Raja Chaudhary revealed that when he met Shweta Tiwari's second husband, Abhinav Kohli, she introduced him as her 'brother.' Later, that same person became her romantic partner and husband. He added that Abhinav once came to him crying over issues with Shweta, indicating emotional turmoil in their marriage too.
3.She took away my daughter
One of Raja's most emotional accusations is that Shweta divorced him on the condition that he would never see their daughter, Palak. He claimed Shweta not only took Palak away from him, but also severed her bond with his entire family, including her grandparents. 'She didn’t just take my daughter from me, she took her from her roots,' he said.
4.Felt like background dancer
Raja stated that once Shweta rose to stardom, she stopped valuing him. 'She developed a superiority complex,' he said. He described feeling sidelined and invisible in the relationship, saying, 'I felt like a background dancer in her life.'
5.Affair with Cezanne Khan
In a bombshell claim, Raja accused Shweta of having an extramarital affair with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Cezanne Khan. He claimed that he once saw her arrive on the set in Cezanne’s car and that rumours of their closeness were already widespread back then.
What is special about International Space Station and how much of its life is left?
3rd Stage of Little Pepe's (LILPEPE) Presale Sells Out in a Flash
India's neighbour unveils mystery bomb, capable of widespread destruction, can destroy power stations, cause complete blackout, not Pakistan, it is...
This is world's most expensive car, not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, it costs Rs..., owner is...
Himachal Pradesh: 3 dead in road accident in Shimla amid heavy rains across the state, here's all you need to know
Iran's top Shia cleric issues 'fatwa' against Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu: 'Make enemies regret their...'
Kareena Kapoor makes FIRST statement about Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident, reveals its impact on Taimur and Jeh: ’They have seen…’
What is 'Einstein visa' and why are skilled workers considering it as alternative to H-1B visa? It offers direct path to...
Bank Holidays in July 2025: Banks to remain closed for 13 days this month, check state-wise list here
Father-daughter duo dances on Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana', Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's company reacts after video goes viral, watch
Pakistan, China in fear, India to equip Su-30MKI with this Russian missile, it has the ability to..., name is...
Meet actor who played young Shah Rukh Khan, fought evil as TV superhero, quit acting and now runs a media empire worth Rs...
Shefali Jariwala's demise: Doctor gives major update in 'Kaanta Laga' girl sudden death, suspects...
Good news for Indian travellers, hotels in this country are cheaper than a burger, not Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, it is...
China's big blow to its friend Pakistan, refuses to give this weapon, Shehbaz Sharif in tension due to...
Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam four times, defeated disability, to became India's first differently-abled IAS officer, her name is..., she is currently posted in...
Meet actor who lost his parents at 14, used to sell lipstick door-to-door, worked in photo-lab, started as dancer before his first acting offer from Jaya Bachchan, he is now top actor, name is...
Abhishek Bachchan reveals father Amitabh Bachchan's unique calling style: 'But for WhatsApp, I will have to...'
Donald Trump’s big reveal, says 'group of very wealthy people' set to buy TikTok, but needs China's Xi Jinping's approval due to...
Iran Israel war: Donald Trump makes BIG statement on US' strikes, says bombs 'went through like it was...'
India responds to defence attache's comments on Operation Sindoor, says, 'his remarks have been...'
India U19 vs England U19 2nd Youth ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match live on TV and online
Donald Trump drops big hint on who will buy TikTok, says will need China's approval: 'It’s a group of...'
'Rohit Sharma gave me 10 minutes...': Sanju Samson's shocking revelation on T20 World Cup 2024 final snub
This country uses heavy-lift drone to save man trapped in flooded city, WATCH viral video
Paresh Rawal confirms return as Baburao in Hera Pheri 3, details inside
'Too dependent on Jasprit Bumrah': Ex-India captain's brutal reality check for Shubman Gill and Co
Maharashtra government cancels 3-langauge policy resolutions amid 'Hindi imposition' charge
Married couple found dead at flat in Jaipur, last CCTV footage reveals shocking details, police say...
Air India Jet bound for Delhi from Tokyo lands in Kolkata due to..., airline issues statement
'Would’ve never made it to the squad...': Ex-India star's blunt verdict on Shreyas Iyer's England snub
BIG announcement by Indian Railways as it gears up to speed up chart prep, upgrade reservation system and..., check details here
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's new salary is staggering amount of Rs..., set to manage...
'Faith has no religion': Video of Muslim woman worshipping at Lord Shiva temple wins hearts online
'Hindustan humare baap ke baap ka hai': Diljit Dosanjh's remark irks Abhijeet Bhattacharya, slams Punjabi singer, video goes viral
From Nita Ambani's saree to Radhika Merchant's contemporary glam, the Ambani family turned heads at Mumbai wedding
'Am I ever....': Surgeon reveals Rishabh Pant's first question after horrific car accident in 2022
Iran Israel war: How soon can Tehran get back to its nuclear programme? UN's nuclear watchdog says...
Panchayat Season-4: Are Sachivji, Rinki dating in real life too? Actress Sanvikaa says, 'The comfort we have...'
Meet man who went to IIT Kanpur, launched company in 2017, later raised Rs 120 crore, now is struggling to…
Viral Video: Batter collapses on pitch, dies of heart attack moments after hitting six
'India is better': Indian woman’s viral video exposes intense job competition for students in Canada
IND vs ENG: After Leeds loss, India bring PBKS spinner in training session; sparks speculations of big change in playing XI for 2nd Test
Delhi-NCR: Delhiites gear up for FIRST-EVER artificial rain from..., know how it will work
This city's police not only catches criminals but saves marriage, 90 couples reconciled by now, it is...
This Aamir Khan film was rejected by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor; actor himself disliked movie; opened on bumper note, became flop, movie is...
CUET-UG 2025 results to be out soon: Check how to download scorecard, after-result process and more
Air India tragedy: Did Ahmedabad plane crash happen due to sabotage? Union Minister says...
'I made Sachin Tendulkar's name': England great's bold claim sparks best batsman debate; ignores Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar
CSK's star bowler signs up with Essex for County Championship for Rs..., his name is...
Good news for investors as THIS Mukesh Ambani-led firm earns Rs 7000000000000 in just 5 days after..., details here
Shefali Jariwala battled epilepsy since the age of 15: Know Its causes, symptoms, and treatment
Global Peace Index 2025: THIS is the most peaceful country in the world with low crime rates, police do not carry guns here, it is...; India ranks...
India's next great leader? Ravi Shastri makes massive prediction on Shubman Gill's captaincy
Shefali Jariwala revealed father was against modeling, told her to reject Kanta Laga, got permission after she agreed his condition of..: 'Hamare parivaar mein..'
Steve Smith to return in Playing XI for Grenada Test against West Indies? Here's what we know so far
SHOCKING! Man lifts massive king cobra with bare hands, netizens call him..., watch viral video
From new Aadhaar rule to revised bank charges: Major financial changes taking effect from July
Rohit Sharma admits he was panicking, hails Virat Kohli's mental toughness in T20 World Cup 2024 final
‘I didn't want to live...’: Woman with rare vomiting syndrome shocks the internet
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia launches 'biggest air strike' on Ukraine, here's what we know so far
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant on brink of history, eyes Virat Kohli's big record in Edgbaston Test
Who is Simran Singh? 24-year-old Indian woman goes missing in US, days after arriving for arranged marriage
Watch: Tesla makes first fully driverless delivery, Elon Musk hints at future plans
Pakistan's Asim Munir's BIG threat to India, brings up Kashmir issue again, says, 'We must remember...'
Viral video: Parag Tyagi weeps inconsolably at asthi visarjan of Shefali Jariwala, he bids final goodbye, submerges her ashes at....
YouTube set to roll out two new AI-powered features, bringing key changes in live streaming from..., know details here
Doctor who saved Rishabh Pant's life post car accident reacts to India vice captain signature 'somersault' celebration, calls it 'Unnecessary...'
Wimbledon 2025: When and how to watch in India? Check venue details, prize money and more
Sonakshi Sinha expecting first child with Zaheer Iqbal? Actress breaks silence on pregnancy: 'I have...'
Good news for NRI! US brings BIG change in proposed remittance tax in 'One Big, Beautiful Bill', levy reduced from 3% to...
This country, Russia's rival, is largest importer of arms in the world, reason is..., India ranks at...
Meet man, impersonator of North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un, who earns a living by..., recognised as the world's...
Char Dham Yatra suspended for 24 hours due to..., pilgrims stranded in Haridwar, check details here
Weather update: Monsoon arrives in Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert till..., check details here
Shefali Jariwala death: Kanta Laga Girl was 'taking pills, injection' for..., investigation reveals crucial details: 'Her body began trembling after...'
Another big move by Mukesh Ambani, this Russian oil company in early talks with Reliance to sell stake in..., name is...
Government to bring BIG changes in rules for purchasing new 2-wheelers, now mandates 2 helmets, and..., effective from...
Good news for Punekars! Pune Metro to get 15 new trains, 45 coaches as Centre approves Phase 2 expansion, will reduce wait time to...
Iran-Israel War: Experts reveal real reason behind US’ intervention, why Israel persisted on attacking nuclear sites
Rohit Sharma relives India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win, says 'Didn't sleep...'
This is fastest-growing Indian brand in 2025, not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Narayana Murthy, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sunil Bharti Mittal, it is...
Shefali Jariwala net worth: Here's how much money actress left after her sudden death, used to charge Rs 25 lakh for 30 mins, for Kaanta Laga she only got..
Ravindra Jadeja to miss Edgbaston Test against England? Here's what we know so far
Not Pakistan, UAE, this Muslim country bans sale of meat, tobacco, shisha, dates in stores due to..., effective from...
Meet man, son of station master, failed twice, cracked UPSC in third attempt with help of...,his AIR is...
Indian railways offers 7 pooris, bhaji for just Rs 15, viral video sparks debate online, netizens say 'Hope the quality is ok', watch
Delhi to witness first-ever artificial rain to tackle air pollution, expected to take place between..., here's how it will work
West Indies head coach Daren Sammy faces punishment from ICC for breach of... fined Rs..
Odisha: 3 dead, several injured in stampede during Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, here's what we know so far
Not Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, ‘this AI company will be world’s most valuable’ says SoftBank founder
Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step, to invest Rs 16220000000 in..., this decision by Reliance to affect 1200 people due to...
This country has more pets than children due to...., its staggering population is...,
Video: Nita Ambani visits celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's NY restaurant to curate culinary experience for NMACC India event, performs classical dance, watch
Drunk man on Dubai-Jaipur bound Air India Express flight misbehaves with crew, what happened next will leave you shocked
Parag Jain, IPS officer who played key role in Operation Sindoor, appointed new RAW chief: Know all about his salary, perks and other allowances
Good news for team India, Jasprit Bumrah returns to nets, bowls with full intensity ahead of crucial second test match, watch video
Bangladesh settles Rs 3300 crore debt with Adani Power, but still have to clear outstanding dues of Rs...
This country bans smoking in parks, beaches and bus stops, reason is..., violators will face a fine of Rs...
Meet man who left his high-paying job at Google to prepare for civil services, could not crack UPSC exam in his first attempt, later became IAS with..., he is currently posted at...