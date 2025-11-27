Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, watch top 10 most-viewed videos

CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply, direct LINK here
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 27, 2025, 02:19 PM IST
1.Shree Hanuman Chalisa: 5 Billion Views
T-Series’ Shree Hanuman Chalisa leads the list with a record-breaking 5 billion views. For many Indians, this chant is part of daily devotion, and that emotional connection has helped it grow into one of YouTube’s most enduring videos.
2.Lehenga: 1.8 Billion Views
The next spot belongs to the Punjabi sensation Lehenga, which has collected 1.8 billion views. With its catchy tune and youthful vibe, the song became a massive hit globally.
3.52 Gaj Ka Daman: 1.7 Billion Views
The Haryanvi hit 52 Gaj Ka Daman follows with 1.7 billion views. The song became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring dance covers, reels, and trending on social media.
4.Rowdy Baby: 1.7 Billion Views
Tamil cinema’s chartbuster Rowdy Baby, featuring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, also stands strong with 1.7 billion views.
5.Zaroori Tha: 1.7 Billion Views
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s soulful song Zaroori Tha continues to enjoy massive popularity with 1.7 billion views.
6.Vaaste: 1.7 Billion Views
The romantic track Vaaste has also crossed 1.7 billion views. Sung by Dhvani Bhanushali, this song became a favourite among young listeners.
7.Laung Laachi: 1.6 Billion Views
Punjabi track Laung Laachi holds its position with 1.6 billion views.
8.Lut Gaye: 1.5 Billion Views
Jubin Nautiyal’s emotional hit Lut Gaye has achieved 1.5 billion views.
9.Dilbar: 1.5 Billion Views
The remake of Dilbar, featuring Nora Fatehi’s iconic dance moves, stands strong with 1.5 billion views.
10.Bum Bum Bole: 1.4 Billion Views
From the beloved film Taare Zameen Par, Bum Bum Bole has gathered 1.4 billion views.