Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, watch top 10 most-viewed videos

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply, direct LINK here

'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film, calls it 'shradhanjali' to Dharmendra: 'People need to stop...'

WPL 2026 set for double-venue season in Mumbai and Vadodara; tournament to begin from THIS date

LPG price to UPS deadline: Key financial changes to take effect from December 1

Meet Deepti Sharma, India's all-round powerhouse now valued at Rs 3.20 crore as WPL's second most expensive Indian

MP, MLA 'lash out' at Barmer Collector IAS Tina Dabi and other officials? 'Kya sirf samosa khaane aate ho?'

Amid Imran Khan's death rumours, check former Pakistani skipper's stats against India

Dr Sajeesh Kumar Kulappurath: 'Working with color requires being both an engineer and a visual thinker'

How Sree Rajya Lakshmi Popury Solves the Authentication Crisis That Costs Indian Enterprises Millions

Alaya F is battling mystery illness SIBO, admits she was 'hesitant to put this out', but gives out miraculous remedy: 'It is always about...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra Prayer Meet Live: Bobby Deol hides his face from paps, Abhay Deol, Sidharth Malhotra rush to attend gathering

Dharmendra Prayer Meet Live: Bobby Deol hides his face from paps

CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply, direct LINK here

CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply

'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film, calls it 'shradhanjali' to Dharmendra: 'People need to stop...'

'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaana , see PICS

Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaa

Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, watch top 10 most-viewed videos

Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, wat

'Mujhe filmon se nikala gaya, jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who couldn't succeed in Bollywood, still created Rs 12000 crore empire, romanced Miss World, he is...

'Mujhe jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who created Rs 12000 cr empire

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, watch top 10 most-viewed videos

Shree Hanuman Chalisa by T-Series sets an incredible record by becoming India’s first YouTube video to cross 5 billion views. Explore the full list of India’s top 10 most-viewed videos.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 27, 2025, 02:19 PM IST

1.Shree Hanuman Chalisa: 5 Billion Views

Shree Hanuman Chalisa: 5 Billion Views
1

T-Series’ Shree Hanuman Chalisa leads the list with a record-breaking 5 billion views. For many Indians, this chant is part of daily devotion, and that emotional connection has helped it grow into one of YouTube’s most enduring videos.

Advertisement

2.Lehenga: 1.8 Billion Views

Lehenga: 1.8 Billion Views
2

The next spot belongs to the Punjabi sensation Lehenga, which has collected 1.8 billion views. With its catchy tune and youthful vibe, the song became a massive hit globally.

3.52 Gaj Ka Daman: 1.7 Billion Views

52 Gaj Ka Daman: 1.7 Billion Views
3

The Haryanvi hit 52 Gaj Ka Daman follows with 1.7 billion views. The song became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring dance covers, reels, and trending on social media.

4.Rowdy Baby: 1.7 Billion Views

Rowdy Baby: 1.7 Billion Views
4

Tamil cinema’s chartbuster Rowdy Baby, featuring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, also stands strong with 1.7 billion views.

TRENDING NOW

    5.Zaroori Tha: 1.7 Billion Views

    Zaroori Tha: 1.7 Billion Views
    5

    Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s soulful song Zaroori Tha continues to enjoy massive popularity with 1.7 billion views.

    6.Vaaste: 1.7 Billion Views

    Vaaste: 1.7 Billion Views
    6

    The romantic track Vaaste has also crossed 1.7 billion views. Sung by Dhvani Bhanushali, this song became a favourite among young listeners.

    7.Laung Laachi: 1.6 Billion Views

    Laung Laachi: 1.6 Billion Views
    7

    Punjabi track Laung Laachi holds its position with 1.6 billion views.

    8.Lut Gaye: 1.5 Billion Views

    Lut Gaye: 1.5 Billion Views
    8

    Jubin Nautiyal’s emotional hit Lut Gaye has achieved 1.5 billion views.

    9.Dilbar: 1.5 Billion Views

    Dilbar: 1.5 Billion Views
    9

    The remake of Dilbar, featuring Nora Fatehi’s iconic dance moves, stands strong with 1.5 billion views.

    10.Bum Bum Bole: 1.4 Billion Views

    Bum Bum Bole: 1.4 Billion Views
    10

    From the beloved film Taare Zameen Par, Bum Bum Bole has gathered 1.4 billion views.

    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply, direct LINK here
    CTET Feb 2026 Notification OUT at ctet.nic.in; check eligibility, steps to apply
    'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film, calls it 'shradhanjali' to Dharmendra: 'People need to stop...'
    'Apne 2 is NOT shelved': After Anil Sharma shuns sequel, producer confirms film
    WPL 2026 set for double-venue season in Mumbai and Vadodara; tournament to begin from THIS date
    WPL 2026 set for double-venue season in Mumbai and Vadodara; tournament to begin
    Meet Deepti Sharma, India's all-round powerhouse now valued at Rs 3.20 crore as WPL's second most expensive Indian
    Meet Deepti Sharma, India's all-round powerhouse now valued at Rs 3-20 crore as
    MP, MLA 'lash out' at Barmer Collector IAS Tina Dabi and other officials? 'Kya sirf samosa khaane aate ho?'
    MP, MLA 'lash out' at Barmer Collector IAS Tina Dabi and other officials? 'Kya s
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaana , see PICS
    Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaa
    Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, watch top 10 most-viewed videos
    Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, wat
    'Mujhe filmon se nikala gaya, jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who couldn't succeed in Bollywood, still created Rs 12000 crore empire, romanced Miss World, he is...
    'Mujhe jaan se maarne ki...': Meet actor who created Rs 12000 cr empire
    Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers recommend watching these 4 episodes for quick recap before final season
    Stranger Things Season 5: Duffer Brothers recommend watching these 4 episodes fo
    Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Price, key specifications, features, colours and other details; See Pics
    Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Price, key specifications, features, colours and other
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement