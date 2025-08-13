Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film

Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 13, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
1.Timeless storytelling
Blending action, drama, romance, and humour, Sholay perfected the 'masala' formula. Its simple revenge tale was elevated by emotional depth and flawless pacing, keeping audiences hooked for decades.
2.Unforgettable characters
From the fearless Jai and Veeru to the iconic Gabbar Singh, every character in Sholay became larger than life. Each role was so distinct that even minor characters left a lasting mark.
3.Dialogues that became legend
Lines like 'Kitne aadmi the?' and 'Basanti, in kutton ke samne mat nachna' became part of everyday lingo, proving the film’s cultural impact beyond the big screen.
4.Musical brilliance
R.D. Burman’s soundtrack, featuring gems like Yeh Dosti and Mehbooba Mehbooba, not only enhanced the narrative but also stood the test of time as evergreen hits.
5.Cinematic innovation
Director Ramesh Sippy used widescreen 70mm format, stereo sound, and grand action sequences rarely seen in Indian cinema at the time, setting new industry standards.