Streaming This Week: Shekhar Home, Manorathangal, Yeh Meri Family season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Shekhar Home to Manorathangal, here are the latest OTT releases to binge-watch.
Shekhar Home, Manorathangal, Yeh Meri Family season 4, Emily in Paris season 4 part 1, and the Hindustani 2 are the most awaited films and series releasing on different OTT platforms this week.
1. Shekhar Home
An official Indian adaptation of the the series Sherlock, Shekhar Home is based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Starring Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey, the crime drama began streaming on JioCinema on August 14.
2. Manorathangal
The Malayalam anthology series Manorathangal, narrated by Kamal Haasan and starring eight superstars including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, and Parvathy among others, premiered on ZEE5 on August 15.
3. Yeh Meri Family Season 4
The fourth season of Yeh Meri Family, featuring Rajesh Kumar, Juhi Parmar, Hetal Gada, and Anngad Raaj as the Awasthi family, started streaming on Amazon miniTV from August 16.
4. Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1
The first part of the fourth season of Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix on August 15. The romantic comedy drama is headlined by Lily Collins, who plays an aspiring marketing executive Emily Cooper in the show.
5. Hindustani 2
A few days after Indian 2 dropped on Netflix in the south Indian languages, the Hindi dubbed version called Hindustani 2 started streaming on the same OTT giant from August 14. Directed by Shankar, the Kamal Haasan-starrer bombed at the box office.