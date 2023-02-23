Search icon
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in black gown in latest Instagram post, see viral photos

Shehnaaz Gill wore a glamorous off-shoulder black gown at an awards function in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 23, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

The popular actress, model, and singer Shehnaaz Gill recently attended an awards function in a beautiful off-shoulder black gown in Mumbai. She dropped her glamorous look from the event on her Instagram.

1. Shehnaaz Gill's stunning black-gown

Shehnaaz Gill's stunning black-gown
1/5

Shehnaaz Gill wore an off-shoulder black gown, from the clothing brand Nour by Neharika, at the Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023 at the Wednesday night in Mumbai.

2. Shehnaaz Gill wins Digital Personality of the Year

Shehnaaz Gill wins Digital Personality of the Year
2/5

Sharing her pictures with the trophy for Digital Personality of the Year, Shehnaaz wrote, "With changing times, it is inevitable that a human adapts to the change… I adapted the change and my fans followed and showered me with immense support. Thank you Lokmat for the honour."

3. Shehnaaz Gill is showered with fans' love

Shehnaaz Gill is showered with fans' love
3/5

Shehnaaz Gill's fans stormed her comments section and congratulated her for her achievement. "Congrats, Many more to come baby", wrote one user while another commented, "Congratulations my gudiya, you are making us proud again and again."

4. Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13

Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13
4/5

Shehnaaz climbed to fame after appearing in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Her romantic equation with the late actor Sidharth Shukla won the hearts of the audiences.

5. Shehnaaz Gill's Bollywood debut

Shehnaaz Gill's Bollywood debut
5/5

Shehnaaz Gill will be making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's action-comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan set to release on April 21 on Eid. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Vijender Singh, and Palak Tiwari among others.

