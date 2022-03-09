From Shaleena Nathani, Tanya Ghavri to Ami Patel, Aastha Sharma: Meet Bollywood's top celebrity stylists

Today we will introduce you to some of B-town's favourite stylists who have been silently working behind the scenes. Take a look.
Have you ever wondered how Bollywood celebrities tend to have the perfect dress and the right look for every occasion? From red carpet appearances, airport looks to casual outings, B-town celebs look their best each time they step out. How? Well, the answer is simple. A stylist! Yes.
A stylist does the job of carefully selecting, sourcing and finalising the look for these celebrities for different occasions.
So, today we will introduce you to some of B-town's favourite stylists who have been silently working behind the scenes and making our stars' own every look and spread some shine wherever they go. Take a look:
1. Shaleena Nathani
Stylist Shaleena Nathani is the woman behind B-town diva Deepika Padukone's fashion selections. From her airport looks to carefully choosing what Deepika sports at fashion weeks, red carpet events besides other public outings, Shaleena has been doing her job quite fabulously. On different occasions, Shaleena has also dressed celebrities such as Kiara Advani, Diana Penty, Madhuri Dixit, among others.
2. Ami Patel
One of the most sought after stylists in B-town, Ami Patel has an envious client list that includes the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kangana Paranut, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, among others.
3. Tanya Ghavri
Tanya Ghavri is the woman behind some of the fabulous looks of B-town divas such as Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and not to miss Kareena Kapoor Khan. A keen eye for detail and unique choices is Tanya's USP.
4. Eshaa Amiin
From Rakul Preet Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Lara Dutta to Karisma Kapoor and Rasika Dugal, Eshaa Amiin has dressed these style icons among others from the industry and certainly left an impressionable mark with her sense of style.
5. Sanjana Batra
If you are in love with Shilpa Shetty's fashion choices, stylist Sanjana Batra gets to take all the credit for it. In fact, Huma Qureshi's elegant sartorial choices too have a Sanjana Batra touch to them.
6. Aastha Sharma
Stylist Aastha Sharma has dressed up for Miss World, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on various occasions. We all know how on point Aishwarya looks each time she steps out, especially her 2017 Cannes appearances that had the world in awe of her fashion choices and beauty. Well, clearly Aastha did a commendable job back then and is continuing to do so with other celebs as clients in her kitty. Aastha is also the brains behind Disha Patani's sizzling hot looks, Kajol's classy fashion choices and the sultry looks of Esha Gupta, among other clients from B-town.
7. Allia Al Rufai
From careful choosing Anushka Sharma's easy-breezy looks to selecting her powerful red carpet appearances that consist of sharp outfits that make a statement, there's no denying that stylist Allia Al Rufai has nailed it each time she styled the B-town diva. Of late, Allia has also styled Yami Gautam, Vaani Kapoor and Sharvari Bagh.
8. Nikita Jaisinghani
Ram Charan, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Sanjana Sanghi, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, stylist Nikita Jaisinghani is behind the sharp and impressive looks of these B-town celebs and many others.
9. Nitasha Gaurav
You may like it or hate it, but you cannot ignore it. Yes, we are talking about actor Ranveer Singh's fashion choices. Well, Nitisha Gaurav is the woman behind Ranveer's eccentric fashion selections and the one responsible for turning him into a style icon of sorts. Bold, powerful and courageous is what it seems Nitasha's fashion choices are for Ranveer.
10. Amandeep Kaur
From Vicky Kaushal, Ali Fazal to occasionally stylising Taapsee Pannu, Amandeep Kaur has been making her mark as a stylist with her impressive selections for these Bollywood celebs, among others. Classy and chic seems to be Amandeep's go-to style.
11. Isha Bhansali
If you love Ayushmann Khurrana's style statement, well, Isha Bhansali is the woman to be credited for it. She has been styling Ayushmann for years now and her client list also includes other celebrities such as Babil Khan, Manav Kaul to name a few.