Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor: Indian celebs with luxurious homes in Dubai

Anil Kapoor recalls his humble beginnings on Akshay Kumar's Wheel of Fortune, reveals his first paycheck was for just Rs 250
How may US-Iran War impact your pocket? How much may prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas increase? How may it hit Indian economy?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Sohum Shah in Tumbbad 2, set to play pivotal role central to film's 'immersive universe'
Sanju Samson's hilarious 'rulayega kya pagle?' moment with Suryakumar Yadav goes viral | WATCH viral video
Middle East conflict: India shares emergency contact details for Indians stranded in Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Qatar
Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi kick off Bhooth Bangla promotions with sky-high entry at Nashik college - Watch viral video
Indian mariner killed as oil tanker hit by drone boat in Gulf of Oman amid US-Iran conflict
Iran attacks Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura facility, world's largest oil refinery suspends operation; WATCH
Mohammad Amir gets brutally trolled after Team India secure semi-final berth in T20 World Cup 2026
Iran's huge claim 'Benjamin Netanyahu's fate unclear' as Tehran's missiles targets Israel PM
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 02, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
1.Shah Rukh Khan’s Dubai home
Shah Rukh Khan owns a beautiful luxury villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, often called Jannat. It is worth over Rs 100 crore and has modern amenities and sea views. He visits Dubai regularly because he enjoys the city and its lifestyle.
2.Salman Khan’s Dubai residence
Salman Khan possesses a high-end residence, which he operates in the central area of Dubai close to the famous Burj Khalifa. The central location of his residence provides him with both excellent sightlines and easy transportation routes for his professional and vacation visits to the United Arab Emirates.
3.Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s villa
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai possess a luxurious villa, which they built in Jumeirah Golf Estates. Their residence includes green vistas, a swimming pool and sophisticated architectural design, which demonstrates their preference for both comfort and high-end living.
4.Anil Kapoor’s Dubai property
Anil Kapoor owns a lavish villa in Emirates Hills, a premium neighbourhood often referred to as the 'Beverly Hills of Dubai.' The area is famous for its grand mansions and is home to top business leaders and celebrities from around the world. It is an ideal location for those who value luxury, exclusivity, and privacy.
5.Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Dubai home
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash bought their first Dubai home in 2022 at a Danube Properties project. The fully furnished apartment, worth around Rs 2 crore, also has a private pool. They are also set to appear in a show about Dubai’s elite lifestyle.
Also read: Canada PM Mark Carney in Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani host cultural celebration at Antilia, see pics
6.R. Madhavan’s Dubai connection
R. Madhavan moved to Dubai during the pandemic so his son could focus on professional swimming training. He now lives there and has reportedly rented out his Mumbai home, which is worth around Rs 17.5 crore. The property was officially given on rent in June 2025 under a legal agreement, according to reports.
7.Vivek Oberoi’s elegant Dubai residence
Vivek Oberoi has strongly entered Dubai’s real estate market. The actor and entrepreneur is part of several big property projects through partnerships. He has also spoken about investing in eco-friendly housing. Apart from real estate, he is planning to open lab-grown diamond showrooms in the region.