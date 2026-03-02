FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor: Indian celebs with luxurious homes in Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor and several other celebrities own lavish properties in Dubai. Their homes reflect comfort, elegance, and a love for luxury living in the UAE.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 02, 2026, 03:38 PM IST

1.Shah Rukh Khan’s Dubai home

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dubai home
1

Shah Rukh Khan owns a beautiful luxury villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, often called Jannat. It is worth over Rs 100 crore and has modern amenities and sea views. He visits Dubai regularly because he enjoys the city and its lifestyle.

2.Salman Khan’s Dubai residence

Salman Khan’s Dubai residence
2

Salman Khan possesses a high-end residence, which he operates in the central area of Dubai close to the famous Burj Khalifa. The central location of his residence provides him with both excellent sightlines and easy transportation routes for his professional and vacation visits to the United Arab Emirates.

3.Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s villa

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s villa
3

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai possess a luxurious villa, which they built in Jumeirah Golf Estates. Their residence includes green vistas, a swimming pool and sophisticated architectural design, which demonstrates their preference for both comfort and high-end living.

4.Anil Kapoor’s Dubai property

Anil Kapoor’s Dubai property
4

Anil Kapoor owns a lavish villa in Emirates Hills, a premium neighbourhood often referred to as the 'Beverly Hills of Dubai.' The area is famous for its grand mansions and is home to top business leaders and celebrities from around the world. It is an ideal location for those who value luxury, exclusivity, and privacy.

5.Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Dubai home

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Dubai home
5

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash bought their first Dubai home in 2022 at a Danube Properties project. The fully furnished apartment, worth around Rs 2 crore, also has a private pool. They are also set to appear in a show about Dubai’s elite lifestyle.

6.R. Madhavan’s Dubai connection

R. Madhavan’s Dubai connection
6

R. Madhavan moved to Dubai during the pandemic so his son could focus on professional swimming training. He now lives there and has reportedly rented out his Mumbai home, which is worth around Rs 17.5 crore. The property was officially given on rent in June 2025 under a legal agreement, according to reports.

7.Vivek Oberoi’s elegant Dubai residence

Vivek Oberoi’s elegant Dubai residence
7

Vivek Oberoi has strongly entered Dubai’s real estate market. The actor and entrepreneur is part of several big property projects through partnerships. He has also spoken about investing in eco-friendly housing. Apart from real estate, he is planning to open lab-grown diamond showrooms in the region.

