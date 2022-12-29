Ashu Reddy's sexy photos set internet on fire

Ashu Reddy never fails to impress fans with her sexy and beautiful social media posts, she often burns the internet with her gorgeous photos.
Telugu star Ashu Reddy, who recently made headlines after a clip of RGV's interview in which he was licking her feet went viral, is one of the most beautiful Telugu actresses. She is an avid social media user and often drops her sexy photos on social media. (All photo: Ashu Reddy/Instagram)
Take a look:
1. Who is Ashu Reddy?
Dallas-based Indian social media influencer Ashu predominantly works in the Telugu film industry. She made her debut in films in 2018 with Chal Mohan Ranga.
2. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3
In 2019, Ashu participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 which was hosted by Nagarjuna, and she got evicted in the fifth week of the season
3. Dated two boys at the same time
During her stint in Bigg Boss, Ashu confessed that there are multiple instances where she dated two guys at the same time. As per starsunfolded, Ashu said, "When two guys come in front of me with good dressing style, why would not I do that."
4. Controversies
Recently, Ashu made headlines after RGV a video in which the Sarkar director was seen sitting on the floor, whereas Ashu was residing on a sofa. In the video, an excited Ramu thanked Ashu for her contribution to his upcoming controversial film. Later, he even took the actress' permission and started licking her feet. The video suddenly became the topic of discussion.
5. Ashu's fan following
Ashu is an avid social media user who often shares her beautiful and glamorous photos. 1.8 million people follow her on Instagram.