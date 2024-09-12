Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Sector 36 and Berlin to Khalbali Records and Mr Bachchan, here are the must-watch OTT releases this week.
Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, Emily In Paris season 4 part 2, and Bench Life are the most awaited films and shows streaming on different OTT platforms this week.
1. Sector 36
Inspired by the 2006 Nithari Killings, the crime thriller Sector 36 features Vikrant Massey as a serial killer and Deepak Dobriyal as a cop. Marking the directorial debut of Aditya Nimbalkar, the film will premiere on Netflix on September 13.
2. Berlin
The spy thriller Berlin is set in the 1990s in Delhi and stars Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, and Rahul Bose in the leading roles. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, the film will premiere on ZEE5 on September 13.
3. Mr Bachchan
Starring Ravi Teja and Jagapathi Babu, Mr Bachchan was a major commercial flop when it released in theatres in August. An official remake of Ajay Devgn's Raid, the Telugu action thriller started streaming on Netflix on September 12.
4. Khalbali Records
Featuring Ram Kapoor, Saloni Khanna, Saloni Batra, Skand Thakur and Prabh Deep in the leading roles, the musical drama web series Khalbali Records premiered on JioCinema on September 12.
5. Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2
The second part of the fourth season of Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix on September 12. The romantic comedy drama is headlined by Lily Collins, who plays an aspiring marketing executive Emily Cooper in the show.
6. Bench Life
Bench Life is a comedy-drama series that offers a hilarious take on the often-overlooked experience of being on the corporate bench. Featuring Vaibhav Reddy, Ritika Singh, and Charan Peri, the Telugu show premiered on SonyLIV on September 12.