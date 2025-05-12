1 . Amitabh Bachchan – Jaya Bhaduri – Rekha

1

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri's marriage faced turbulence when rumours of Amitabh's closeness with actress Rekha surfaced. Their alleged affair became the talk of the town, especially after Rekha's appearance at Rishi Kapoor's wedding, adorned in sindoor and mangalsutra, hinting at a secret bond with Amitabh. Despite the speculations, Amitabh and Jaya remained together, but the trio's dynamics became a staple of Bollywood gossip.