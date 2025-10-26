Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 expected to be released soon: Know how to check non-technical popular categories exam score online
Simran Singh | Oct 26, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
1.Team Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
Satish Shah's on-screen family, the Sarabhais, were among the early attendees at his funeral. In this photo, we can see Ratna Pathak Shah with Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly.
2.Dilip Joshi
Dilip Joshi, aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal, also attended the final rites of Satish Shah.
3.Ali Asgar
Actor Ali Asgar was also among the attendees who stood in support of the Shah family in this moment of grief.
4.Anang Desai and David Dhawan
Anang Desai, aka Babuji from Khichdi, and director David Dhawan also attended Satish's funeral. For the unversed, Satish did a memorable role in David and Govinda's Hero No. 1.
5.Neil Nitin Mukesh
Actor and filmmaker Neil Nitin Mukesh also attended Satish's final journey, and he was visibly emotional while walking out of the crematorium.
6.Ranjeet Bedi and Suresh Oberoi
Bollywood veteran actors Ranjeet Bedi and Suresh Oberoi also attended the funeral of Satish Shah. For the unversed, Vivek Oberoi's father, Suresh was the classmate of Satish at FTII, Pune.
7.Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak
Satish Shah's co-star from Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Pankaj Kapur attended his final rites, along with his wife, Supriya Pathak.
8.Naseeruddin Shah and family
Satish's close friends and co-stars, Naseeruddin Shah, along with his wife Ratna Pathak Shah, and son Vivaan Shah, also said their final goodbye to him at his funeral. For the unversed, Ratna and Satish were loved by the masses for playing Maya Sarabhai and Indravadhan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.
9.Farah Khan with Ashoke Pandit
Filmmakers Farah Khan and Ashoke Pandti were seen walking out from the Pawan Hans crematorium. For the unversed, Ashoke broke the news of Satish's demise to the world.