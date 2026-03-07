Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics

Delhi: Man beaten to death after his 11-year-old relative threw water balloon at Muslim woman during Holi; Violent protest erupts, four arrested
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 07, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
1.Sara Tendulkar’s stunning wedding look
Sara Tendulkar grabbed attention at her brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding with her elegant traditional style. She wore a beautiful pink saree that quickly became one of the most talked-about fashion moments from the celebration.
2.Pink Manish Malhotra saree
For the wedding ceremony, Sara chose a pink Bandhani silk saree designed by famous designer Manish Malhotra. The saree featured intricate zardozi and resham embroidery with detailed borders, giving the outfit a rich and festive look.
3.Elegant jewellery and styling
Sara completed her look with traditional jewellery, including a multi-layered necklace, matching earrings and a maang tikka. She also wore bangles and a statement ring that perfectly matched her outfit.
4.Soft glam makeup and hairstyle
Her makeup look was soft and glowing with subtle eyeliner, blush and glossy lipstick. Sara styled her hair in a neat half-up hairstyle with a middle part, which added a graceful touch to her overall appearance.
5.A stylish moment at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding
The wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai was a grand celebration attended by many celebrities. Sara's pink saree look became a highlight of the event and impressed many fashion lovers online.