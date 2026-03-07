FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics

Sara Tendulkar impressed everyone with her elegant look at her brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding celebrations. She wore a beautiful pink saree designed by Manish Malhotra, which quickly caught attention online.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 07, 2026, 11:49 AM IST

1.Sara Tendulkar’s stunning wedding look

Sara Tendulkar’s stunning wedding look
1

Sara Tendulkar grabbed attention at her brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding with her elegant traditional style. She wore a beautiful pink saree that quickly became one of the most talked-about fashion moments from the celebration.

2.Pink Manish Malhotra saree

Pink Manish Malhotra saree
2

For the wedding ceremony, Sara chose a pink Bandhani silk saree designed by famous designer Manish Malhotra. The saree featured intricate zardozi and resham embroidery with detailed borders, giving the outfit a rich and festive look. 

3.Elegant jewellery and styling

Elegant jewellery and styling
3

Sara completed her look with traditional jewellery, including a multi-layered necklace, matching earrings and a maang tikka. She also wore bangles and a statement ring that perfectly matched her outfit.

4.Soft glam makeup and hairstyle

Soft glam makeup and hairstyle
4

Her makeup look was soft and glowing with subtle eyeliner, blush and glossy lipstick. Sara styled her hair in a neat half-up hairstyle with a middle part, which added a graceful touch to her overall appearance. 

Also read: Hardik Pandya-Maheika Sharma's on-field PDA during the T20 WC tournament goes viral, netizens react 'Virat Kohli banane ki koshish...'

5.A stylish moment at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding

A stylish moment at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding
5

The wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai was a grand celebration attended by many celebrities. Sara's pink saree look became a highlight of the event and impressed many fashion lovers online.

