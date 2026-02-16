Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia and Srinidhi Shetty celebrate Mahashivratri with dance and devotion at Isha Yoga Centre

Anushka Sharma's Tulsi Mala steals the show at Mumbai airport with Virat Kohli, netizens react, 'Mata ban gayi kya'
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 16, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
1.Sara Arjun’s joyful celebration
Sara Arjun, a young actress, went to the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore to celebrate Mahashivratri. She had a good time dancing and enjoying the evening. Sara said she felt fortunate to be a part of the festival and that it was a lovely experience.
2.Tamannaah’s energetic dance
Tamannaah Bhatia, an actress, also participated in the festivities. She danced with enthusiasm and vigor. According to Tamannaah, she likes the festival's nightly meals, music and meditation.
3.Srinidhi Shetty joins the fun
Actress Srinidhi Shetty, famous for KGF, danced with Sara Arjun. Videos of her dancing were circulated online, demonstrating how joyfully she was celebrating the festival. She also praised the spiritual atmosphere, saying it made the night even more special and uplifting.
4.Spiritual atmosphere at Isha Yoga centre
Lord Shiva is celebrated all night long during Mahashivratri at Isha Yoga Centre. People like to meditate, pray, listen to music and see performances. The event is livestreamed online for viewers worldwide, and thousands of devotees from all over India attend.
5.Celebrity and public participation
Apart from the actresses, many other guests and leaders joined the festival. Mahashivratri at Isha Yoga Centre is a unique and unforgettable occasion for everyone because it blends spirituality, art and community.