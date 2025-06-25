3 . Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

3

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a romantic drama inspired by a Ruskin Bond story and brings together Vikrant Massey and debutante Shanaya Kapoor in a soulful tale of connection. Releasing on 11 July 2025, the story follows a blind musician and a theatre artist who meet during a serendipitous train journey. Directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla, the film aims to explore love beyond appearances.