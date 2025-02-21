3 . Divya Dutta in Sharmajee Ki Beti

3

In Sharmajee Ki Beti, Divya Dutta plays a housewife grappling with loneliness and the societal expectation of being the perfect mother and wife. Despite her sacrifices, she often feels overlooked and yearns for personal fulfillment. Her journey highlights the emotional struggles of many homemakers and their fight for self-worth beyond family responsibilities.