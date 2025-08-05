Santhosh Balaraj dies at 34: A look at Kannada actor's most memorable films

ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 05, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
1.Kempa (2009)
Santhosh Balaraj made his acting debut in Kempa, a film produced by his father Anekal Balaraj. It marked his entry into Sandalwood and showcased a fresh talent ready to make his mark.
2.Olavina Ole (2012)
In this romantic drama, Santhosh Balaraj took on a heartfelt role that explored love, sacrifice, and emotional depth. It reflected his early potential and growing presence on screen.
3.Janma (2013)
Continuing to experiment with new characters, Janma gave him the space to portray layered emotions. Though lesser-known, the film added to his steady filmography.
4.Ganapa (2015)
Considered a breakthrough film in his career, Ganapa saw Santhosh play a youth caught in the underworld. His performance was widely appreciated for its intensity and realism.
5.Kariya 2 (2017)
In this action-packed gangster drama, Santhosh starred in the lead role and delivered a powerful performance. The film remains one of his most recognised and admired works.