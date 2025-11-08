Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth

2 . Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan's children

Sanjay and Zarine Khan became parents of four children. Farah Khan Ali, their eldest daughter, is well-known for her jewellery and fashion work and is married to DJ Aqeel. Simone Arora, their second daughter, is married to Ajay Arora, and the two of them work together on family and business projects.

Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, is also a successful interior and fashion designer. Zayed Khan, the only son of the couple, was once called a rising star.

After working with Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na, he was considered the next big thing in Bollywood. Sadly, he couldn't live up to the legacy. Zayed got married to Malaika Parekh and has two sons (born in 2008 and 2011)