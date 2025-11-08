FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth

Sanjay Khan, a well-known Bollywood actor, and his wife Zarine Khan built a large and loving family over the years. This article shares details about their kids, and significant life events.

Anshika Pandey | Nov 08, 2025, 01:29 PM IST

1.Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan's marriage

1

In 1966, Sanjay Khan married Zarine Khan. They formed a devoted family together and had a close relationship. They helped each other through the highs and lows of life while raising four children. Zarine left behind a loving family legacy when she passed away in 2025.

2.Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan's children

2

Sanjay and Zarine Khan became parents of four children. Farah Khan Ali, their eldest daughter, is well-known for her jewellery and fashion work and is married to DJ Aqeel. Simone Arora, their second daughter, is married to Ajay Arora, and the two of them work together on family and business projects.

Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, is also a successful interior and fashion designer. Zayed Khan, the only son of the couple, was once called a rising star.

After working with Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na, he was considered the next big thing in Bollywood. Sadly, he couldn't live up to the legacy. Zayed got married to Malaika Parekh and has two sons (born in 2008 and 2011)

3.The Khan family bond

3

Strong love and unity are hallmarks of the Khan family. They always stay in touch and help one another in spite of hectic work schedules, divorces, and life transitions. The relationship between Sanjay and Zarine has remained strong even after their children grew up and began their own families because they raised them with love. The family is close-knit and inspirational in Bollywood and beyond because they cherish love, respect, and support.

4.Sanjay Khan had a superstar brother, Zarine Khan's brother-in-law was...

4

Sanjay Khan is the younger brother of acclaimed actor-director-producer Feroz Khan. Feroz Khan is popularly known as Bollywood's Clint Eastwood. He has directed, produced, and starred in blockbusters Dharmatma, Qurbani, Dayavan, and Janbaaz. Feroz's son, actor Fardeen Khan, is Sanjay's nephew. This makes Fardeen, Zayed, Farah Khan, Simone, and Sussanne cousins. 

5.Net worth and achievements of Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan

5

As per the reports, Sanjay Khan's estimated net worth from businesses, TV, and movies is between Rs 200 and Rs 250 crore. Through business endeavours, his children have also made good money: Simone Arora, Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, and Farah Khan Ali have made Rs 80-83 crore, Rs 66-83 crore, and Rs 125 crore, respectively.

The family is among the wealthiest in Bollywood, with a combined net worth of Rs 500-580 crore. The Khan family is one of Bollywood's most prestigious and powerful families because, in addition to their wealth, each member has succeeded in their respective fields: Sanjay in movies and television, Farah in jewellery design, Sussanne in interior design, Zayed in acting and business, and Simone in entrepreneurship.

