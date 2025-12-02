Samantha Ruth Prabhu weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony, guests, food, puja, homage to... at Linga Bhairavi Temple

Punjab Kings star player Glenn Maxwell pulls out of auction, likely to end IPL career
ENTERTAINMENT
Simran Singh | Dec 02, 2025, 08:31 AM IST
1.Samantha Ruth Prabhu getting all the love
In this photo. bride-to-be Samantha is getting a warm hug and kiss on her forehead from fashion designer Shilpa Reddy. This moment was captured before she took the wedding vows with the director Raj Nidimoru at Linga Bhairavi Mandir.
2.Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru taking wedding vows
Samantha, wearing a vibrant red saree with traditional gold jewellery, poses with Raj, wearing a cream/off-white kurta, and they're accompanied by Shilpa Reddy, wearing a rich green saree with a gold border. The duo looked adorable in wedding attire and garlands.
3.The traditional thali and food at Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru wedding
Here's a glimpse of the traditional puja samagri placed on Copper bowls on a golden cloth in the foreground contains various ritual ingredients: Green seeds, kumkum, brown seeds, haldi, sandalwood paste powder, and Tulsi.
The food served at the traditional wedding included a vegetarian thali, served on a banana leaf placed on a steel plate. The characteristic of a South Indian wedding feast meal includes rice, dal (lentils), several side dishes (vegetable curries/stir-fries), a roti, and a salad.
4.Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru took the blessings of Sadhguru
In the traditional wedding, Samantha and Raj took the blessings and paid homage to the spiritual leader, Sadhguru. A photo of the spiritual master is placed on a wooden table, with a small oil lamp (deepam) and floral decorations in front of it.
5.Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding venue
Samantha and Raj performed Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha at Linga Bhairavi Mandir, at Isha Yoga Centre, Combiatore, Tamil Nadu.