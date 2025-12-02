Samantha Ruth Prabhu weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony, guests, food, puja, homage to... at Linga Bhairavi Temple

3 . The traditional thali and food at Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru wedding

Here's a glimpse of the traditional puja samagri placed on Copper bowls on a golden cloth in the foreground contains various ritual ingredients: Green seeds, kumkum, brown seeds, haldi, sandalwood paste powder, and Tulsi.

The food served at the traditional wedding included a vegetarian thali, served on a banana leaf placed on a steel plate. The characteristic of a South Indian wedding feast meal includes rice, dal (lentils), several side dishes (vegetable curries/stir-fries), a roti, and a salad.