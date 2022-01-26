Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Agarwal: Highest educational qualification of top South actresses

Here's a list of the highest educational qualifications of top South actresses. Take a look.
Of late, South actresses have been gaining a lot of popularity pan-India. While some have managed to carve a niche for themselves and balanced working in Bollywood and down South, others like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to make their B-town debuts soon.
1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines for her item song in the blockbuster hit film 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1'. However, did you know that Samantha completed her schooling at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Chennai. Soon after that, she did her graduation in commerce from Stella Maris College, Chennai?
2. Rashmika Mandanna
National crush Rashmika Mandanna, who has been basking in the success of her latest outing, 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1', studied for a bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature at the M. S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce.
3. Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty completed her graduation with a Bachelor of Computer Applications from Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru. The actor even trained herself to be a yoga instructor.
4. Nayanthara
Nayanthara did her schooling in various parts of North India and also studied at Balikamadom Girls Higher Secondary School in Kerala. Later, she earned her bachelor's degree in English Literature from Marthoma College, Thiruvalla in Kerala.
5. Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan completed her schooling in Chennai and then studied psychology at St Andrew's College, Mumbai. Soon after that, the actor moved to the US to learn music from Musicians Institute in California.
6. Kajal Agarwal
Kajal Aggarwal completed her schooling at St Anne's High School in Mumbai and junior college from Jai Hind College. The actor then did graduation in Mass Media by specialising in Marketing and Advertising from KC College, Mumbai.