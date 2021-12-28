Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl: Biggest splits of 2021

Celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen and Samantha Akkineni, all announced separation from their respective partners in 2021.
2021 is just about over and the fact that we are entering into a new year brings along with it hope for better days ahead that are free from the covid scare and where life gradually gets back to being normal. In 2021, whilst Covid certainly dominated headlines, in the world of entertainment, some star couples made news for announcing their split.
Celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen and Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya, all ended up making headlines in 2021 after they announce separation from their respective partners.
Here's a list of the biggest splits of 2021. Take a look:
1. Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl
The news of actor Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl's break-up left fans heartbroken. For months, reports have been suggesting that all was not well in their paradise. Speculation was recently fuelled when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two have unfollowed each other from their Instagram handles. And finally, on Thursday (December 23), Sushmita and Rohman broke their silence and announced their split. "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!!" She also added hashtags like "#nomorespeculations," "#liveandletlive," "#cherishedmemories," "#gratitude," "#love" and "#friendship," on Instagram.Rohman re-shared Sushmita's post and uploaded a selfie with her. The two started dating after getting connected on Instagram DMs in 2018.
2. Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao
In July, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao issued a joint statement announcing an end to their 15-year long marriage. Stating that they would continue to co-parent their son, Aazad, in the statement, Aamir and Kiran added that they planned the separation some time ago and now feel comfortable formalising the arrangement. The couple stated that while they will be living separately yet they will share their lives as devoted parents to son Azad. Aamir and Kiran further added that they will continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that they feel passionate about.
Here's the full statement:
"In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir."
3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya
Actors Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation after four years of marriage in an official statement released on October 2. In the statement, both the actors requested their fans and the media to give them privacy.
Here's what Samantha and Naga's joint statement read as:
"To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give is the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."
4. Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello
Pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who went public with their relationship on July 4 2019, announced their breakup in a joint statement on November 18. The celebrity couple's statement read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."
The Canadian singer Mendes began dating the Cuban-American singer Cabello in July 2019 after years of friendship. Both the stars had released their first duet “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015 and they released their second collaboration “Senorita” in June 2019 just before starting their love journey.
5. Zayn Malik-Gigi Hadid
On-off couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid parted ways on October 29 after the former shared a note on Twitter clarifying his stance on the allegations levelled against him that stated he struck Gigi's mom Yolanda while the supermodel was not at home. In his note while Zayan mentioned it should have been a private matter, confirming his split with Gigi, he said they would continue to co-parent their daughter Khai.
"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," the singer's note read.
"In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves," he added.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were blessed with daughter Khai in September 2020.