Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl: Biggest splits of 2021

In July, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao issued a joint statement announcing an end to their 15-year long marriage. Stating that they would continue to co-parent their son, Aazad, in the statement, Aamir and Kiran added that they planned the separation some time ago and now feel comfortable formalising the arrangement. The couple stated that while they will be living separately yet they will share their lives as devoted parents to son Azad. Aamir and Kiran further added that they will continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that they feel passionate about.

Here's the full statement:

"In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir."