Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks 'drop-dead gorgeous', introduces family, gives sneak peek of her brother David's wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a carousel post with photos from her brother's wedding, and her fans are going gaga over her charisma.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has introduced her family on social media. The actress dropped photos from the wedding of her brother David, and it left her fans mesmerised.
1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanking friends for being a part of the big day
Here's the message that Samantha has shared from the venue, "We're so glad to have you here" with the names of the groom and bride, David and Nicole.
2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'mesmerising' OOTD
For her brother David's wedding, Samantha opted for a purple colour satin gown.
3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu with her family
In this photo, Samantha looked charmingly gracious while posing for a perfect picture with her family.
4. Selfie time for Samantha Ruth Prabhu
When you are at a wedding, don't leave any chance of taking a selfie. And Samantha found the perfect opportunity of taking some snaps with her friends.
5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her gorgeous ladies
In this photo, Samantha posed with her mom and close family friends. As soon as Samantha dropped the photos, several fans called her 'drop-dead gorgeous'. A netizen wrote, "Holy moly! You redefined ‘drop-dead gorgeous’ with your aura and presence Sammy" Another netizen wrote, "Overjoyed seeing you surrounded by so much love !! You're radiating happiness snuggled up with your adorable family."
6. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming projects
After a brief hiatus, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has returned to the set and has begun filming her next TV series, Rakt Bramhand, with Aditya Roy Kapur. The ensemble cast of the series includes Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.
Read: Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.