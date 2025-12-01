FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's first meeting on the sets of The Family Man Season 2 to their unqiue wedding ceremony known as Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, here's a look at their relationship timeline.

Aman Wadhwa | Dec 01, 2025, 05:44 PM IST

1.Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru on The Family Man 2 set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru on The Family Man 2 set
1

Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru on the sets of Raj & DK's The Family Man Season 2, which premiered on Prime Video in June 2021. She played the role of the antagonist Rajalakshmi Sekharan aka Raji in the Manoj Bajpayee-led spy thriller series.

2.Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru reunited for Citadel: Honey Bunny

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru reunited for Citadel: Honey Bunny
2

Samantha and Raj reunited for Raj & DK's Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian spin-off of the American series Citadel featuring Priyanka Chopra. She played Hanimandakini 'Honey' Raj, while Varun Dhawan played Raahi 'Bunny' Gambhir in the 2024 Prime Video show.

3.Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru dated for 2 years

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru dated for 2 years
3

Samantha and Raj began dating in 2023. After almost an year of their secret dating phase, the couple made several public appearances together in the last one year. Raj was seen at the launch of Samantha's pickleball team and perfume brand in 2025.

4.Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore
4

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot with each other in a unique ceremony, known as the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple located inside the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on December 1, 2025.

5.Samantha, Raj's first marriages with Naga Chaitanya, Shhyamali De

Samantha, Raj's first marriages with Naga Chaitanya, Shhyamali De
5

Samantha was previously married to star kid Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. They also starred opposite each other in a few Telugu movies. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De, who has worked as an assistant director in a few Hindi films.

