Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a photo dump with her followers and gave a glimpse of the actress' recent birthday celebration.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 05, 2023, 08:03 PM IST

On Friday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a photo dump from her Citadel India shoot. The photos gave a glimpse into the actress' 36th birthday celebrations, her favourite song on Spotify, her hack of getting rejuvenated and lots more. Let's take a look. (Image source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)

1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu getting birthday surprise from Raj and DK

Samantha Ruth Prabhu getting birthday surprise from Raj and DK
1/5

In this photo, the birthday girl, Samantha is getting special treatment from her director-duo Raj and DK. 

2. Team Citadel India celebrating Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 36th birthday

Team Citadel India celebrating Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 36th birthday
2/5

Samantha turned 36 on April 28, and she was busy kicking a** on the set of Citadel India. However, the team, including Samantha's co-star, Varun Dhawan celebrated her special day with a surprise birthday bash. Samantha isn't fond of balloons, and the video on her post proves it. (Third slide)

3. Samantha knows the best way to rejuvenate

Samantha knows the best way to rejuvenate
3/5

After a hectic shoot, action-packed shoot, Samantha knows the perfect hack to relax. In this photo, Samantha is captured getting de-stressed by taking ice therapy. 

4. The musical therapy for Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The musical therapy for Samantha Ruth Prabhu
4/5

Samantha also revealed her secret hack to the perfect life. The actress shared a snapshot from her phone. Samantha listens to the 108 Jaap of Gayatri Mantra, and that's how she keeps herself motivated. 

5. Samantha's interesting line-up

Samantha's interesting line-up
5/5

Apart from Citadel India, Samantha will also be seen with Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic drama Kushi. The movie will release in cinemas on September 1, 2023.

