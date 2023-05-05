Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a photo dump with her followers and gave a glimpse of the actress' recent birthday celebration.
On Friday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a photo dump from her Citadel India shoot. The photos gave a glimpse into the actress' 36th birthday celebrations, her favourite song on Spotify, her hack of getting rejuvenated and lots more. Let's take a look. (Image source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)
1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu getting birthday surprise from Raj and DK
In this photo, the birthday girl, Samantha is getting special treatment from her director-duo Raj and DK.
2. Team Citadel India celebrating Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 36th birthday
Samantha turned 36 on April 28, and she was busy kicking a** on the set of Citadel India. However, the team, including Samantha's co-star, Varun Dhawan celebrated her special day with a surprise birthday bash. Samantha isn't fond of balloons, and the video on her post proves it. (Third slide)
3. Samantha knows the best way to rejuvenate
After a hectic shoot, action-packed shoot, Samantha knows the perfect hack to relax. In this photo, Samantha is captured getting de-stressed by taking ice therapy.
4. The musical therapy for Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha also revealed her secret hack to the perfect life. The actress shared a snapshot from her phone. Samantha listens to the 108 Jaap of Gayatri Mantra, and that's how she keeps herself motivated.
5. Samantha's interesting line-up
Apart from Citadel India, Samantha will also be seen with Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic drama Kushi. The movie will release in cinemas on September 1, 2023.