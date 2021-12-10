Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks internet with her BOLD, smoking HOT avatar in black bralette, skirt and jacket

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling hot pictures go viral in no time, courtesy of her massive fan following on Instagram.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who's been one of the biggest newsmakers this year, has been burning up the internet one photo at a time. Samantha's sizzling hot pictures go viral in no time, courtesy of her massive fan following on Instagram. Recently, the diva dropped some smoking hot photos and fans have been showering her with compliments and asking for more. Check out some of her recent photos that left fans drooling.
1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks sizzling hot in black bralette, matching skirt and a jacket
Samantha Ruth Prabhu who has been in the news since the beginning of 2021, first for her OTT debut in 'The Family Man' web series and later because of her divorce from husband-actor Naga Chaitanya, has lately been giving some major fashion goals. On Friday, Samantha dropped some sizzling hot photos dressed in an Anamika Khanna outfit -- a black bralette teamed with a matching black skirt and a multi-coloured jacket, a look she pulled off with absolutely panache.
2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hot avatar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who won a Filmfare OTT Award for her performance in 'The Family Man', looked sizzling hot in her Anamika Khanna outfit. Her bold bralette was the highlight of the attire. Samantha rounded off her look with a statement choker, kohl eyes and a neatly tied-back ponytail.
3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks graceful in a saree
Before burning up the internet with her sizzling hot avatar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had treated her fans with a few photos looking graceful in an ivory chikankari saree that featured embroidery having fine pearl and sequin detailing.
4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks magical in red hot avatar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked ultra-glam in her red hot avatar clad in a Kresha Bajaj pre-draped saree that came along with an unconventional, heavily embroidered blouse and the outfit featuring a thigh-high slit.
5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu casts a spell with her sexy black outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu literally cast a spell on her onlookers as she exuded oomph in a sexy black outfit that featured a crop top and matching black pants. The strategic cutout and interlinking of the top and the pants gave the outfit the much-needed X-factor.