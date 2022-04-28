Samantha Ruth Prabhu birthday: 5 times actress dropped brutal truth bombs

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a straightforward person, and her fans adore her upfront nature. Let's take a look at some reality checks given by Samantha.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been a sweetheart of the Telugu film industry. But after showing her acting chops in The Family Man, and dancing with Allu Arjun on Pushpa The Rise's song Oo Antawa, Samantha has earned the title of everyone outside South. (All images source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)
1. Samantha on body tattoos
Recently during a QnA session, a fan asked her tips on getting a body tattoo. Samantha replied to the query by saying that no one should never-ever try any body tattoo. The actress possesses 3 body tattoos that are related to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.
2. Samantha on 'being judged'
Last month, Samantha shared a story on her Insta where she bashed the naysayers for judging women and said, "As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what their wear, their race, education and social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on and on."
3. Samantha's epic reply
In another QnA session, an Instagram user asked her a strange question, "Have u reproduced cuz I wanna reproduce u", her epic reply won the internet. As her reply, Samantha asked him to use Google as she wrote, "How to use 'reproduce in a sentence. Should have Googled that first?"
4. Samantha's honest confession
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a fitness motivation for many of her fans. Her frequent gym posts and workout reels have gone viral multiple times. However, the 'Eega' actress was not always a fitness freak, and she also needed a push for the workout. Well, the actress got inspired by none other than her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya.
Last year, Samantha conducted a 'ask me anything' on her Instagram, and one of the fans asked what attracted her to fitness. The actress replied to the answer in her no-makeup look and said, "I will tell you a big secret. So... you know why I started going to the gym? To check out Chay (Naga Chaitanya), because he used to go to this gym and I joined it too."
5. Candid Samantha
Samantha Ruth Prabhu emphasised the need of obtaining care for mental health difficulties. She acknowledged that there is peer pressure to portray a perfect" existence on social media, but that 'no one's life is perfect'.
At an event to launch the Psychiatry At Your Doorstep initiative of Roshini Trust and Datla Foundation on Saturday, Samantha said, “We live in an increasingly stressful world where there is so much focus, whether it is on social media, on portraying perfect lives. It is becoming more difficult to speak about our weaknesses, our pain, our anxiety because there is so much focus… Being very active on social media, I noticed the stress on portraying perfect lives. No one’s life is perfect, trust me.”