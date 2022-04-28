Samantha Ruth Prabhu birthday: 5 times actress dropped brutal truth bombs

4/5

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a fitness motivation for many of her fans. Her frequent gym posts and workout reels have gone viral multiple times. However, the 'Eega' actress was not always a fitness freak, and she also needed a push for the workout. Well, the actress got inspired by none other than her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya.

Last year, Samantha conducted a 'ask me anything' on her Instagram, and one of the fans asked what attracted her to fitness. The actress replied to the answer in her no-makeup look and said, "I will tell you a big secret. So... you know why I started going to the gym? To check out Chay (Naga Chaitanya), because he used to go to this gym and I joined it too."