Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan

Anshika Pandey | Dec 27, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
1.Young and Charismatic:
This is a timeless painting of Salman Khan during his teenage years. The black leather jacket covered the denim shirt, which made him look pleasant and adorable. His dazzling and energetic expression, along with the photo, brought out the very first era of his film career in Bollywood.
2.Fun on Stage:
This image depicts Salman Khan at an awards ceremony, in a white shirt, and showing off a clean-shaven head. The two women next to him are gently and playfully touching his head, thus creating a lighthearted and amusing moment in the otherwise formal atmosphere. The picture emphasises not only his mischievous character but also his bond with the co-stars and the audience.
3.Bollywood Camaraderie:
In the above group picture, Salman Khan is captured with his co-actors from Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and gorgeous Aishwarya Rai. They look like they have come for a big event, Salman in a light blue shirt and Aishwarya in a classic yellow saree. This picture shows the friendship and glittery presence of the top Bollywood personalities together.
4.Star-Studded Premiere:
The Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Imraan Khan made a collective appearance at the Mumbai premiere of Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na. Their presence turned the movie's launch occasion into a more glamorous one, as the three of them stepped in together and made a photo op sharing their friendship.
5.Bollywood Stars Unite:
The Bollywood legends Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar were seen having a good time at a party in Mumbai celebrating the success of the movie Kambakkht Ishq over the weekend. Besides, the two actors got photographed together, which was a happy event during the film’s promotion.