Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CLAT 2026 Counselling: Last Day for registration today; check seat allotmemt, steps to apply, other details

Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26? Here's what we know so far

Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, will it affect peace plan?

Major trouble for Salman Khan on his 60th birthday, superstar asked to appear before court for this shocking reason

UP NEET PG 2025 BIG UPDATE: Counselling Round 3 registration begins at upneet.gov.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside

Who is Vishal Jayswal? Gujarat spinner who got signed match ball from Virat Kohli after VHT clash, here's all you need to know

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film struggles amid Dhurandhar storm, earns just Rs...

Virat Kohli to play last domestic game against THIS team ahead of ODI series against New Zealand: Know match date, timings

Major blow to Australia ahead of ICC T20I World Cup 2026 as star all-rounder sustains hamstring injury, his name is...

Thailand, Cambodia agree on 'immediate' ceasefire, ending weeks of deadly border clashes; Here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history

From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;

CLAT 2026 Counselling: Last Day for registration today; check seat allotmemt, steps to apply, other details

CLAT 2026 Counselling: Last Day for registration today; check seat allotmemt, st

CM Rekha Gupta's Delhi govt set to make BIG move to curb air pollution, authorities considering to revive...

CM Rekha Gupta' Delhi govt set to make BIG move to curb air pollution...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history

From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;

Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan

Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan

Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday

Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan

These rare photos capture Salman Khan’s evolution as a Bollywood star, showcasing his style, memorable moments and friendships with fellow celebrities over the years.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 27, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

1.Young and Charismatic:

Young and Charismatic:
1

This is a timeless painting of Salman Khan during his teenage years. The black leather jacket covered the denim shirt, which made him look pleasant and adorable. His dazzling and energetic expression, along with the photo, brought out the very first era of his film career in Bollywood.

Advertisement

2.Fun on Stage:

Fun on Stage:
2

This image depicts Salman Khan at an awards ceremony, in a white shirt, and showing off a clean-shaven head. The two women next to him are gently and playfully touching his head, thus creating a lighthearted and amusing moment in the otherwise formal atmosphere. The picture emphasises not only his mischievous character but also his bond with the co-stars and the audience.

3.Bollywood Camaraderie:

Bollywood Camaraderie:
3

In the above group picture, Salman Khan is captured with his co-actors from Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and gorgeous Aishwarya Rai. They look like they have come for a big event, Salman in a light blue shirt and Aishwarya in a classic yellow saree. This picture shows the friendship and glittery presence of the top Bollywood personalities together.

4.Star-Studded Premiere:

Star-Studded Premiere:
4

The Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Imraan Khan made a collective appearance at the Mumbai premiere of Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na. Their presence turned the movie's launch occasion into a more glamorous one, as the three of them stepped in together and made a photo op sharing their friendship.

Also read: Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday

TRENDING NOW

5.Bollywood Stars Unite:

Bollywood Stars Unite:
5

The Bollywood legends Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar were seen having a good time at a party in Mumbai celebrating the success of the movie Kambakkht Ishq over the weekend. Besides, the two actors got photographed together, which was a happy event during the film’s promotion.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CLAT 2026 Counselling: Last Day for registration today; check seat allotmemt, steps to apply, other details
CLAT 2026 Counselling: Last Day for registration today; check seat allotmemt, st
CM Rekha Gupta's Delhi govt set to make BIG move to curb air pollution, authorities considering to revive...
CM Rekha Gupta' Delhi govt set to make BIG move to curb air pollution...
Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26? Here's what we know so far
Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26?
Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, will it affect peace plan?
Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zele
Major trouble for Salman Khan on his 60th birthday, superstar asked to appear before court for this shocking reason
Big trouble for Salman Khan on 60th birthday, actor asked to appear before court
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan
Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday
Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC tickets
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement