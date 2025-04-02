3 . Chak De! India

In Chak De! India, Salman Khan was considered for the role of Kabir Khan, the coach of the Indian women's hockey team. He turned it down, expressing concerns about how his fans would perceive him in a more serious role, as he was predominantly known for commercial and comedic films at the time. Shah Rukh Khan accepted the role, delivering a performance that was both critically acclaimed and commercially successful. ​