Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan 2: Most awaited film releases in April 2023

From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to Shaakuntalam, here are the Indian films you can enjoy watching in theatres in April 2023.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 28, 2023, 09:35 PM IST

April 2023 will see films of varied genres releasing in theatres across the nation. On Eid, cine-goers will watch the superstar Salman Khan in the action-comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the month will end with Mani Ratnam's period action drama Ponniyin Selvan 2, one of the most awaited sequels in Indian cinema.

1. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
1/5

Salman Khan will treat his fans with his action comedy film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on the occasion of Eid 2023 on April 21. The Farhad Samji directorial features an ensemble consisting of Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, Vijender Singh, Siddharth Nigam, and Bhumika Chawla among others.

2. Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan 2
2/5

The highly awaited second part of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 arrives in theatres on April 28. The period historical drama features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R. Sarathkumar, and Prakash Raj. 

3. Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam
3/5

Based on Kalidasa's epic play Abhignyana Shakuntalam, Shaakuntalam is set to release in theatres on April 14. Directed by Gunasekhar, the historical drama film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, and Kabir Bedi.

4. Ravanasura

Ravanasura
4/5

The Telugu-language psychological action thriller Ravanasura is headlined by Ravi Teja and directed by Sudheer Varma.  Sushanth, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, and Daksha Nagarkar also feature in the film, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on April 7.

5. August 16 1947

August 16 1947
5/5

Produced by AR Murugadoss of Ghajini fame and written and directed by NS Ponkumar, August 16 1947 is a historical action film starring Gautham Karthik, Pugazh, and Revathy Sharma in the lead roles. The film will release in cinemas on April 7 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

