Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan 2: Most awaited film releases in April 2023

From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to Shaakuntalam, here are the Indian films you can enjoy watching in theatres in April 2023.

April 2023 will see films of varied genres releasing in theatres across the nation. On Eid, cine-goers will watch the superstar Salman Khan in the action-comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the month will end with Mani Ratnam's period action drama Ponniyin Selvan 2, one of the most awaited sequels in Indian cinema.