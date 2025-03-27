ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Mar 27, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
1.Allu Arjun, Rashmika's co-star in Pushpa
Allu Arjun, her co-star in Pushpa, called her his "home," stating, "You have become home. Working with you is so comfortable, you make me feel like I’m home." Their on-screen chemistry has been electric, making Rashmika an irreplaceable part of the Pushpa franchise.
2.Salman Khan
Salman Khan, with whom she will be seen sharing screen in Sikandar, was in awe of her dedication. "She was shooting for Pushpa 2, finishing at 7 AM, and then joining us at 9 in the evening, working till 6:30 in the morning. She was not well, broke her leg, and still did not cancel a single day. She reminds me a lot of me, younger me." Such high praise from Bollywood's biggest superstar only proves her unmatched work ethic.
3.Laxman Utekar, the director of Chhaava
Laxman Utekar, the director of Chhaava, couldn’t stop gushing about her, saying, "Her eyes are so pure that aur koi Marathi maharani lag hi nahin sakti." Rashmika’s ability to embody every role with authenticity makes her a director’s delight.
4.Prabhas
Prabhas, the Pan-India superstar himself, labeled her as "the most-wanted heroine." When an icon like Prabhas acknowledges her star power, it speaks volumes about her stature in the industry.
5.Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal recently praised her, saying, "I have never seen her cranky. I have never seen Rashmika in an off mood. It is possible that she was in an off mood. But she never shows it. She never lets anyone in the professional environment around her show it or make anyone feel what she is feeling personally. Which I feel is such a great professional trait. Because she is smiling every day with the same energy, with the same positivity, with the same warmth. She is very professional. She always ticks all the boxes of professionalism."
6.Pan-India’s biggest heroine
With an ever-growing fan base and a list of successes that only continues to expand, Rashmika Mandanna is not just another actress—she is a movement, a phenomenon, and Pan-India’s biggest heroine. With Pushpa 2, Chhaava, and Sikandar redefining her stardom, there’s no stopping her meteoric rise. And she’s not slowing down anytime soon! With upcoming films like Thama, Kubera, The Girlfriend, Pushpa 3, and Animal Park, Rashmika Mandanna is set to dominate screens and hearts for years to come.
