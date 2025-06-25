4 . Aditi Govitrikar

Aditi Govitrikar is one of the earliest examples of a model-actress with a strong academic background. She holds an MBBS degree and has also completed a post-graduation in Gynaecology. Known for her work in films like Baaz: A Bird in Danger and Paheli, she has also been a successful model and pageant winner (Mrs. World 2001).