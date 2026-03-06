FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife, their love story, how they met, their children and more

Sabina Kafle and Balen Shah first connected online through Sabina’s poems. They married in 2018, have a daughter and are admired for their love, creativity, and inspiring partnership in Nepal.

Anshika Paney | Mar 06, 2026, 01:34 PM IST

1.Love story began with poems

Love story began with poems
1

Sabina Kafle and Balen Shah’s love story started online. Sabina, a writer from Nepal, shared love poems on social media. Balen, a rapper and lyricist, saw her poems and was impressed. He contacted her and their chats slowly turned into love.

2.First meeting and marriage

First meeting and marriage
2

They met for the first time in 2017 at a literary event. Balen liked Sabina’s simple and creative personality. Their bond grew and they married in February 2018 in a small ceremony with close family. In 2023, they became parents to a baby daughter.

3.Who is Sabina Kafle?

Who is Sabina Kafle?
3

Sabina is a poet and writer. She studied public health at Noble College and wrote a novel called Deepalta. She is known for her emotional and meaningful writing about love and life. Her personality and creativity won Balen’s heart.

4.Balen Shah's political journey

Balen Shah’s political journey
4

Balen Shah is famous in Nepal. He started as a rapper and ran a construction business. Later, he joined politics and won the 2022 Kathmandu mayoral election as an independent candidate. Many people see him as a young leader who can bring change.

5.A strong and inspiring pair

A strong and inspiring pair
5

Sabina supports Balen in his work and public life. Their relationship shows love, art and leadership together. They inspire many young people in Nepal, proving that love can start small and grow strong through life’s challenges.

