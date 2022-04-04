RRR: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans at single-screen theatre in Mumbai, see VIRAL photos

Ram Charan visited the iconic single-screen theatre Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai on the night of Sunday, April 3.
Ram Charan, who has wowed everyone with his brilliant performance as the freedom fighter Alluri Sitaram Raju in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', visited the iconic single-screen theatre Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai on the night of Sunday, April 3, where he was mobbed by the fans and paparazzi. The photos soon went viral on the Internet. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Ram Charan - RRR
In SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', Ram Charan portrays freedom fighter Alluri Sitaram Raju, and Jr NTR portrays another freedom fighter Komaram Bheem. The period-action extravaganza, set in 1920, is a fictional story exploring the undocumented chapter in the lives of two Indian revolutionaries.
2. Ram Charan - Ayyappa Deeksha
Son of actor Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan is currently observing the 41-day long ritual of Ayyappa Deeksha as he arrived barefoot at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, April 3. The pictures and videos of the same had spread like wildfire on social media. He was seen in the black coloured kurta pajama at the airport and at the theatre.
3. Ram Charan - SS Rajamouli
'RRR' is not the first time that the actor has collaborated with the ace filmmaker. The 2009 Telugu fantasy action film 'Magadheera' starred Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the leading roles. It was based on a reincarnation plot in which a warrior gets reborn after 400 years and fights against all odds to save his love and kingdom.
4. Ram Charan - Bollywood debut
Ram Charan, often called as 'Mega Star' in the Telugu film industry, made his Hindi film debut in the 2013 action film called 'Zanjeer' opposite Priyanka Chopra. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, it was an official remake of the 1973 film of the same name that had catapulted superstar Amitabh Bachchan into stardom in Bollywood.
5. Ram Charan - Awards
Ram Charan has been awarded thrice at the Filmfare Awards South - one for Best Male Debut for his first film appearance in the romantic action thriller 'Chirutha' in 2008 and two times for Best Actor - Telugu. In 2010, he won the award for Rajamouli's 'Magadheera' and in 2019 for the period-action drama 'Rangasthalam'.