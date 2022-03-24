Ahead of 'RRR' release, a look at SS Rajamouli's blockbusters from 'Baahubali' to 'Eega'

As S. S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' releases in cinemas on March 25, here are his other blockbusters from 'Eega' to 'Magadheera'.
After the phenomenal success of the two 'Baahubali' films, director SS Rajamouli is back to entertain the audience with his action-packed entertainer 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the leading roles while Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn play pivotal cameos in the film slated to release in cinemas on March 25, 2022.
As the nation awaits the release of 'RRR', we take a look at the other successful films directed by SS Rajamouli.
1. Baahubali: The Beginning
In 2015, a phenomenon called 'Baahubali: The Beginning' hit the nation. The film chronicled the rise of Amarendra Baahubali, played by the sensational Prabhas, and showed how his reign in the ancient kingdom of Mahishmati is challenged by Bhallaaladeva, played by terrific Rana Daggubati. As the audience walked out of the theatre, the whole country was puzzled by one single question : Katttapa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?. The Rajamouli directorial grosses a total of Rs 650 crores worldwide. (Image source: File photo)
2. Baahubali: The Conclusion
The 2017 follow-up to the first film saw Amarendra Baahubali's son Mahendra Baahubali's return to the Mahishmati kingdom to avenge his father's death. Prabhas was seen in the dual role of father and son in both the Rajamouli films. As the entire world wanted the answer to why did Kattapa kill Baahubali, the film grossed a total of Rs 1800 crores worldwide, becoming the first Indian movie in history ever to cross the coveted Rs 1000 figure on the box office. Both the films won a total of five National Film Awards. (Image source: File photo)
3. Eega
Known in the Hindi belt as 'Makkhi', the 2012 fantasy film was about how its protagonist reincarnates as a housefly to avenge his death and protect his love from a wealthy industrialist. 'Eega' starred Nani, Sudeep, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading roles. With such a unique plot, the film toppled the box office earning around Rs 130 crores and it was also honoured with two National Film Awards. (Image source: @baraju_superhit/Twitter)
4. Magadheera
The 2009 Telugu fantasy action film 'Magadheera' was based on a reincarnation plot in which a warrior gets reborn after 400 years and fights against all odds to save his love and kingdom. The Rajamouli directorial was again awarded two National Film Awards and it grossed around Rs 150 crores at the box office. It starred Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the leading roles. Shahid Kapoor was supposed to star in its Hindi remake, but it didn't take off. Even Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Raabta' was said to be inspired by this film. (Image source: @Weloveramcharan/Twitter)
5. Vikramarkudu
Do you know that Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Rowdy Rathore' was the official remake of S. S. Rajamouli's 'Vikramarkudu'? The 2006 Telugu hit starred Ravi Teja in the double role of an honest police officer and a conman and Anushka Shetty played his romantic interest. The action thriller collected approximately Rs 118 crores at the box office. (Image source: @PavanPrabhass/Twitter)
6. Maryada Ramanna
Earning rs 30-40 crores at the box office, 'Maryada Ramanna' starred Sunil and Saloni in the leading roles. Based on the similar theme of Rajamouli's films in which a man returns to his parent's village to claim his ancestral land, the 2010 action-comedy was remade in Bollywood in 2012 as 'Son of Sardaar' starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles. (Image source: @Mee-sunil/Twitter)