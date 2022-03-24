Ahead of 'RRR' release, a look at SS Rajamouli's blockbusters from 'Baahubali' to 'Eega'

4/6

The 2009 Telugu fantasy action film 'Magadheera' was based on a reincarnation plot in which a warrior gets reborn after 400 years and fights against all odds to save his love and kingdom. The Rajamouli directorial was again awarded two National Film Awards and it grossed around Rs 150 crores at the box office. It starred Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the leading roles. Shahid Kapoor was supposed to star in its Hindi remake, but it didn't take off. Even Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Raabta' was said to be inspired by this film. (Image source: @Weloveramcharan/Twitter)