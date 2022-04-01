Shraddha Kapoor, Daisy Edgar Jones, Isabella Kaif: Actresses who rejected SS Rajamouli's RRR

RRR: Not many know that the roles of Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morries had been previously rejected by other female stars.

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is having a dream run at the box office. The movie that stars South superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles is all set to enter the Rs 700-crore club as it continues to dominate and rake in the moolah at the worldwide box office. The movie has been receiving a thundering response at the box office ever since the day it hit theatres on March 25.

The audience has been lauding the performances of the cast of the film including those of the lead and supporting. Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, all the actors have been showered with praises for their acts in the film. And while the movie mainly explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India, Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris, both have significant roles to play in SS Rajamouli's directorial.

However, not many know that these two roles had been rejected by other female actors before Alia and Olivia ended up doing them. Check out the list of actresses who rejected 'RRR'.