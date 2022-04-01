Shraddha Kapoor, Daisy Edgar Jones, Isabella Kaif: Actresses who rejected SS Rajamouli's RRR

RRR: Not many know that the roles of Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morries had been previously rejected by other female stars.
SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is having a dream run at the box office. The movie that stars South superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles is all set to enter the Rs 700-crore club as it continues to dominate and rake in the moolah at the worldwide box office. The movie has been receiving a thundering response at the box office ever since the day it hit theatres on March 25.
The audience has been lauding the performances of the cast of the film including those of the lead and supporting. Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, all the actors have been showered with praises for their acts in the film. And while the movie mainly explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India, Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris, both have significant roles to play in SS Rajamouli's directorial.
However, not many know that these two roles had been rejected by other female actors before Alia and Olivia ended up doing them. Check out the list of actresses who rejected 'RRR'.
1. Shraddha Kapoor
Not many know that Shraddha Kapoor was approached by the RRR team to play an important role in the film. Media reports suggest that Shraddha was considered to pair opposite Jr NTR in the film. However, the actress declined the offer due to her busy schedule.
2. Isabelle Kaif
As per an India Today report, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif was offered to essay the role of the foreigner, seen as Jr NTR's love interest in the film. The actress apparently refused the film because she wanted the script and details of the movie.
3. Daisy Edgar Jones
Daisy Edgar, who was roped in, to essay the role of Jenny in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', Jr NTR's love interest, backed out of the project due to multiple delays. In an Instagram note, Daisy had disclosed that she had to turn down the film due to 'unavoidable reasons.' Her Instagram note read, "RRR: Unfortunately, due to my family circumstances. I am unable to participate in filming for this wonderful film. The script is truly brilliant and it's such a great character, I hope whoever they cast receives as warm a welcome as I have and I wish the production all the best (sic)." The post has now been deleted. The role was finally played by Olivia Morris.
4. Amy Jackson
Media reports suggest, after Daisy Edgar Jones quit RRR due to personal reasons, the makers immediately considered Amy Jackson to play the role of Jr NTR's love interest. However, the plan was dropped since Amy got pregnant with her first child in 2019.
5. Parineeti Chopra
It was reported that actress Parineeti Chopra was being considered to replace Alia Bhatt in the role of Sita, Ram Charan's love interest in the film. Rumour had it that Alia had backed out of the film due to her jam-packed schedule. In 2019, Parineeti addressed the rumours and said, "I'll only say that you guys should wait and believe the things we announce."