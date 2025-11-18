Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?

1 Israeli killed, three injured after attack at West Bank checkpoint
ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 18, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
1.Kantara franchise box office
The first part Kantara was made in Rs 16 crore budget and earned Rs 309 crore net in India, and the second part Kantara Chapter 1 was made in Rs 125 crore and minted Rs 620 crore net in India. Thus, the collective profits of the two fims were Rs 787.7 crore against the cumulative budget of Rs 141 crore. Thus, Rishab Shetty-led Kantara franchise is the most profitable South Indian film franchise with its ROI% of 558.7%.
2.KGF franchise box office
The Yash-starrer KGF films were made in the budget of Rs 80 crore and Rs 100 crore for KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2. The two films collected Rs 186 crore and Rs 856 crore, making the collective profit of Rs 862 crore. With 478.89% as its ROI%, the KGF franchise is the second most profitable South Indian film franchise.
3.Baahubali franchise box office
Starring Prabhas and helmed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali comes third in the list of most profitable South Indian film franchises. Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion were made with a cumulative budget of Rs 430 crore and amassed Rs 1439 crore at the net domestic box office, making a profit of Rs 1009 crore. Its ROI% is 234.65%.
4.Pushpa franchise box office
Pushpa: The Rise was mounted on a budget of Rs 250 crore and its sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule was made even bigger with its cost of Rs 400 crore. The first part earned Rs 267.5 crore net and the second part became an even bigger blockbuster with its earnings of Rs 1265.97 crore net in India. Headlined by Allu Arjun, the Pushpa franchise has made a total profit of Rs 883.47 crore, and thus, its ROI% is 135.92%. It is the least profitable South Indian film franchise.
5.Futuru of Kantara, KGF, Pushpa, Baahubali franchises
All these film franchises have teased their next parts. Kantara Chapter 1 will be succeeded by Kantara Chapter 2. KGF Chapter 3 was hinted in the climax of the second film. Pushpa 3: The Rampage will follow Pushpa 2: The Rule. The 3D animated mythological film Baahubali: The Eternal War – Part 1 will be the next installment in the Baahubali franchise.