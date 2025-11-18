Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?

4 . Pushpa franchise box office

4

Pushpa: The Rise was mounted on a budget of Rs 250 crore and its sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule was made even bigger with its cost of Rs 400 crore. The first part earned Rs 267.5 crore net and the second part became an even bigger blockbuster with its earnings of Rs 1265.97 crore net in India. Headlined by Allu Arjun, the Pushpa franchise has made a total profit of Rs 883.47 crore, and thus, its ROI% is 135.92%. It is the least profitable South Indian film franchise.