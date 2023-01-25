Republic day 2023: From Mission Majnu to Border, watch top 8 patriotic films on OTT platforms

Below is a list of top patriotic Indian films to watch on OTT platforms on Republic Day 2023.
India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, and January 26 warrants a special celebration as it is the anniversary of the Indian Constitution's promulgation in 1950. Numerous movies about our nation's bravery, beauty, and the struggle for freedom have been produced by filmmakers. And if you intend to celebrate this holiday at home, there is no better way to do so than by watching a few films with strong nationalistic themes.
Let's look at some Bollywood patriotic films that will make you proud of being an Indian, motivate you to do something good for the nation and will fill you with patriotic zeal and can even make you cry with their stories as the whole country gets ready for this day.
1. Sardar Udham
The biography-historical play directed by Shoojit Sircar in 2021 centres on the life of Udham Singh Kamboj. The horrible slaughter that occurred in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, was also depicted by Sardar Udham. Vicky Kaushal gave possibly his greatest performance to date. In the movie, he played the lead part. The movie is available on Prime.
2. Mission Majnu
Currently available on Netflix is the Sidharth Malhotra-starring film Mission Majnu. It is a spy thriller that centres on a made-up RAW operation intended to thwart Pakistan's covert nuclear development in the 1970s. The movie also tells the tale of fearless spies, who switch between their personal and professional lives just as necessary to carry out their missions. Rashmika Mandanna appears in the movie as well.
3. Rang De Basanti
The film starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Siddharth which was released almost 17 years back, revolved around the journey of a group of close friends and highlighted the need to question those in authority. The film, which featured tributes to freedom fighters like Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh, among others, emerged as a major hit at the box office.
4. Airlift
Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur`s starrer movie showcased the story of a successful businessman stranded in the city of Kuwait set during the time when it got invaded by Iraq and resulted in thousands of Indians getting stuck in the warzone. The storyline of the movie was inspired by true events and depicted an actual picture of what the Indian citizens went through before being rescued and brought home with the help of the authorities.
5. Raazi
Adapted from Harinder Singh Sikka`s novel `Calling Sehmat`, this Meghna Gulzar directorial is an inspirational story of a young Kashmiri girl Sehmat Khan, who marries Iqbal Syed, a Pakistani army officer (Vicky Kaushal), moves to Pakistan as an Indian spy. Her grit and resilience to help her country by finding out important information from Pakistan make this movie a brilliant watch.
6. Uri
The Surgical Strike`Starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, this movie is no doubt one of the best films one can watch on Republic Day. It`s based on true events and revolves around the surgical strike conducted by India on terrorists after the Pulwama attack. The movie became immensely popular among the masses and was a blockbuster.
7. Shershaah
Directed by Vishnuvaradhan, `Shershaah` is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. The film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August 2021, was hailed by everyone. The film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
8. Border
You would agree that this Indian war movie in Hindi doesn't require an introduction. Border is based on the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Along with Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Raakhee, and Sharbani Mukherjee, the movie also stars Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Jackie Shroff, Kulbhushan Kharbanda.