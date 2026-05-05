RCB owner Ananya Birla's masked debut at Met Gala 2026 goes viral; Know about her much-talked-about look from red carpet

2 . Ananya Birla's iconic Met Gala look

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For Met Gala debut, Ananya Birla wore a structured black blazer which became talk of the town. Known for challenging norms, Robert Wun took things up a notch with this look. Skipping classic red carpet glamour, it embraced abstraction and turned clothing into storytelling. The silhouette was bold and surreal, with sharp cuts and sculptural volume that felt closer to art installation than fashion.