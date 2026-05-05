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RCB owner Ananya Birla's masked debut at Met Gala 2026 goes viral; Know about her much-talked-about look from red carpet

RCB owner and billionaire Ananya Birla turned heads online with her debut on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s legendary red carpet. For the Met Gala, she fully embraced the theme ‘Fashion Is Art’ in Robert Wun’s high-impact all-black couture.

Apurwa Amit | May 05, 2026, 10:16 AM IST

1.RCB owner Ananya Birla debuts at Met Gala 2026

RCB owner Ananya Birla debuts at Met Gala 2026
1

RCB owner and billionaire Ananya Birla turned heads online with her debut on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s legendary red carpet. For the Met Gala, she fully embraced the theme ‘Fashion Is Art’ in Robert Wun’s high-impact all-black couture. She walked the carpet alongside fellow first-timers like Karan Johar.  

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2.Ananya Birla's iconic Met Gala look

Ananya Birla's iconic Met Gala look
2

For Met Gala debut, Ananya Birla wore a structured black blazer which became talk of the town. Known for challenging norms, Robert Wun took things up a notch with this look. Skipping classic red carpet glamour, it embraced abstraction and turned clothing into storytelling. The silhouette was bold and surreal, with sharp cuts and sculptural volume that felt closer to art installation than fashion.

3.Subodh Gupta’s mask turns look into art

Subodh Gupta’s mask turns look into art
3

Though the outfit was chic and striking on its own, the real talking point was a daring metallic mask by artist Subodh Gupta. Made from stainless steel, it fully covered her face and instantly made her look like a live art installation.  

 

4.Ananya Birla kept makeup and accessories minimal

Ananya Birla kept makeup and accessories minimal
4

Ananya's accessories complemented the look without overpowering anything. She wore an elegant diamond choker from Mehta & Sons, layered with personal pieces, with hair in soft, loose waves and understated makeup; together, they added just the right amount of sparkle.

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5.Ananya Birla was styled by Rhea Kapoor

Ananya Birla was styled by Rhea Kapoor
5

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Ananya didn’t simply show up at the Met Gala — she delivered one of the night’s biggest talking points. Meanwhile, Born July 17, 1995, Ananya Birla is an Indian entrepreneur, singer-songwriter, and mental health advocate. The daughter of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, she launched companies like microfinance venture Svatantra and design label Ikai Asai. 

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