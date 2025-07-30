Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS

ISRO successfully launches NISAR satellite to track climate threats from space
ENTERTAINMENT
Muskan Verma | Jul 30, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
1.Ravi and Sargun’s Kashi moments win the internet
The couple shared peaceful photos from the ghats and lanes of Kashi, capturing the spiritual energy of the city. Dressed in simple, traditional outfits, their presence in Varanasi during Shravan Somwar is winning hearts among fans.
2.Shooting in the holy city of Varanasi
Ravi and Sargun’s new project under Dreamiyata Drama is being shot amid Kashi’s divine ambience. The backdrop of temples and rivers adds a soulful layer to their storytelling, aligning with their focus on rooted, meaningful family narratives.
3.Fans love the ‘Shiva Kripa’ moment
Posting on social media, Ravi wrote “Shravan mein Kashi... yeh sanyog nahi, Shiva kripa hai.” Their timing and filming in Kashi on Shravan Somwar deeply connected with audiences and added a spiritual connection to the project.
4.Dreamiyata Drama continues the couple’s creative legacy
After the success of Dreamiyata Entertainment and the hit song Ve Haaniyaan under Dreamiyata Music, this new drama aims to expand their storytelling universe. It focuses on strong, emotional, family-driven plots.
5.Ravi and Sargun’s creative journey
From producing music to making TV, the duo is now weaving spirituality into their stories. With Varanasi as the backdrop, their new chapter under Dreamiyata Drama brings heart, faith, and powerful visuals together.