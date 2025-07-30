Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta begin shooting for their new project in Varanasi on Shravan Somwar; SEE PICS

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are filming their latest Dreamiyata Drama in Kashi. As they shoot during Shravan Somwar, their spiritual updates and serene photos are winning hearts. The couple is once again blending devotion, storytelling, and cinematic vision.

Muskan Verma | Jul 30, 2025, 01:51 PM IST

1.Ravi and Sargun’s Kashi moments win the internet

Ravi and Sargun’s Kashi moments win the internet
1

The couple shared peaceful photos from the ghats and lanes of Kashi, capturing the spiritual energy of the city. Dressed in simple, traditional outfits, their presence in Varanasi during Shravan Somwar is winning hearts among fans.

 

2.Shooting in the holy city of Varanasi

Shooting in the holy city of Varanasi
2

Ravi and Sargun’s  new project under Dreamiyata Drama is being shot amid Kashi’s divine ambience. The backdrop of temples and rivers adds a soulful layer to their storytelling, aligning with their focus on rooted, meaningful family narratives.

 

3.Fans love the ‘Shiva Kripa’ moment

Fans love the ‘Shiva Kripa’ moment
3

Posting on social media, Ravi wrote “Shravan mein Kashi... yeh sanyog nahi, Shiva kripa hai.” Their timing and filming in Kashi on Shravan Somwar deeply connected with audiences and added a spiritual connection to the project.

 

4.Dreamiyata Drama continues the couple’s creative legacy

Dreamiyata Drama continues the couple’s creative legacy
4

After the success of Dreamiyata Entertainment and the hit song Ve Haaniyaan under Dreamiyata Music, this new drama aims to expand their storytelling universe. It focuses on strong, emotional, family-driven plots.

 

5.Ravi and Sargun’s creative journey

Ravi and Sargun’s creative journey
5

From producing music to making TV, the duo is now weaving spirituality into their stories. With Varanasi as the backdrop, their new chapter under Dreamiyata Drama brings heart, faith, and powerful visuals together.

 

