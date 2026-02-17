FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will marry on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur. A few invites leaked online, but the wedding will be private with no phones, no celebrities and no gifts. Afterwards, the couple will take a month-long break before a grand Hyderabad reception on March 4.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 17, 2026, 06:07 PM IST

1.Vijay - Rashmika’s secret wedding

Vijay - Rashmika’s secret wedding
1

According to India Today sources, actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will marry on February 26 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding celebrations will start on February 24 and continue until the main wedding day. The couple maintains complete privacy because they have not yet made any public statements about their relationship.

2.Invite leak and no phones allowed

Invite leak and no phones allowed
2

The couple has established additional security measures to protect their private information because online wedding invitations were recently released without permission. The couple has implemented a complete mobile phone prohibition for their guests. Guests will not be allowed to carry mobile phones and even photographers have signed agreements not to share any photos or videos online.

3.Only close family and friends

Only close family and friends
3

The wedding guest list is very small. No celebrities or actors will attend. The couple invites only their close family members and friends. The couple wants their wedding to be a simple personal event that maintains privacy from public view.

4.Handwritten notes and no gifts

Handwritten notes and no gifts
4

Vijay and Rashmika have sent handwritten notes to their guests asking only for blessings and they requested no gifts. They have already held pre-wedding rituals separately with their families.

    5.Month-long break after wedding

    Month-long break after wedding
    5

    After the Udaipur wedding, the couple plans to take a month-long break to spend time together without phones or work. Later, they will host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026, for friends and film industry colleagues.

