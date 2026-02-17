Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Couple to follow no phone policy; Check wedding date, venue, guest list

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father is 'stable in ICU but under close observation', says Lilavati Hospital doctor
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 17, 2026, 06:07 PM IST
1.Vijay - Rashmika’s secret wedding
According to India Today sources, actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will marry on February 26 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding celebrations will start on February 24 and continue until the main wedding day. The couple maintains complete privacy because they have not yet made any public statements about their relationship.
2.Invite leak and no phones allowed
The couple has established additional security measures to protect their private information because online wedding invitations were recently released without permission. The couple has implemented a complete mobile phone prohibition for their guests. Guests will not be allowed to carry mobile phones and even photographers have signed agreements not to share any photos or videos online.
3.Only close family and friends
The wedding guest list is very small. No celebrities or actors will attend. The couple invites only their close family members and friends. The couple wants their wedding to be a simple personal event that maintains privacy from public view.
4.Handwritten notes and no gifts
Vijay and Rashmika have sent handwritten notes to their guests asking only for blessings and they requested no gifts. They have already held pre-wedding rituals separately with their families.
5.Month-long break after wedding
After the Udaipur wedding, the couple plans to take a month-long break to spend time together without phones or work. Later, they will host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026, for friends and film industry colleagues.