Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline

3 . Past relationships & early days (2017–2018)

Before rumours of a relationship with Vijay surfaced, Rashmika Mandanna was briefly linked with Rakshit Shetty. The couple got engaged in 2017 but broke up a year later. Rashmika has never publicly commented on the relationship. Meanwhile, Vijay reportedly dated Virginie, a Belgian national, during the early phase of his career, around the time of his breakthrough with Pelli Choopulu. Virginie even made a cameo in the film.