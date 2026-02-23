Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline

Tejas crash: HAL clarifies 'minor technical issue on ground, no airborne accident'
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 23, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
1.First meeting on set (2018)
Rashmika and Vijay first worked together in the Telugu film Geetha Govindam. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry and fun promotions sparked initial dating rumours among fans. Fans were instantly captivated by their playful banter in interviews.
2.Second film & growing bond (2019)
The duo reunited for Dear Comrade. Their intense romantic roles and close camaraderie during promotions further fuelled speculation about an off-screen relationship. Behind-the-scenes glimpses showed them laughing and teasing each other constantly.
3.Past relationships & early days (2017–2018)
Before rumours of a relationship with Vijay surfaced, Rashmika Mandanna was briefly linked with Rakshit Shetty. The couple got engaged in 2017 but broke up a year later. Rashmika has never publicly commented on the relationship. Meanwhile, Vijay reportedly dated Virginie, a Belgian national, during the early phase of his career, around the time of his breakthrough with Pelli Choopulu. Virginie even made a cameo in the film.
4.Public appearances & vacation rumours (2020–2023)
Fans noticed similar vacation pictures, dinner outings, and social media hints, while the duo was often spotted at industry events. The media called them one of Tollywood’s most admired pairs. Rumours intensified when fans spotted matching holiday posts, though both maintained they are 'good friends.'
5.Strong friendship & upcoming wedding (2024 - Present)
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda continue to support each other’s films and share mutual admiration in interviews. Fans’ excitement peaked when it was announced that the couple is set to marry on 26 February 2026 in Udaipur.