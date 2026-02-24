FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics

The Wedding of VIROSH has begun with joyful moments, elegant decor, and a heartfelt announcement. Guests enjoy a traditional feast on banana leaves, coconut water and a special Japanese menu.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 24, 2026, 11:51 AM IST

1.Poolside fun & candid moments

Poolside fun & candid moments
1

The first glimpse captures a relaxed poolside vibe. With a volleyball net in focus and friends enjoying the water in the background, the mood feels carefree and intimate. It reflects fun, bonding and private celebrations away from the spotlight.

2.Elegant table setting

Elegant table setting
2

The beautifully arranged dining table, decorated with fresh flowers and soft pastel tones, sets the mood for a special celebration. The detailed place settings and menu card hint at a thoughtfully planned gathering with close friends and family.

3.Scenic escape with a view

Scenic escape with a view
3

A breathtaking infinity pool overlooking lush hills creates a dreamy setting. The floating tray with drinks adds a luxury touch, suggesting a peaceful getaway filled with calm moments and scenic beauty. 

4.Traditional feast & refreshing treats

Traditional feast & refreshing treats
4

The celebration also includes a traditional meal served on banana leaves, adding a cultural touch to the event. Fresh coconut water offers a natural and refreshing drink option, while a specially curated Japanese menu brings a fusion twist to the feast. The blend of traditions and flavours makes the celebration unique and memorable.

Also read: Zareen Khan cancels her Islamic birthday celebration in Ramadan 2026: 'Please keep my Mom in your prayers'

5.A heartfelt announcement

A heartfelt announcement
5

The final image features an emotional note announcing 'The Wedding of VIROSH.' The message expresses gratitude and love, making the moment personal and meaningful. It highlights togetherness and appreciation for the support they have received.

