Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 24, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
1.Poolside fun & candid moments
The first glimpse captures a relaxed poolside vibe. With a volleyball net in focus and friends enjoying the water in the background, the mood feels carefree and intimate. It reflects fun, bonding and private celebrations away from the spotlight.
2.Elegant table setting
The beautifully arranged dining table, decorated with fresh flowers and soft pastel tones, sets the mood for a special celebration. The detailed place settings and menu card hint at a thoughtfully planned gathering with close friends and family.
3.Scenic escape with a view
A breathtaking infinity pool overlooking lush hills creates a dreamy setting. The floating tray with drinks adds a luxury touch, suggesting a peaceful getaway filled with calm moments and scenic beauty.
4.Traditional feast & refreshing treats
The celebration also includes a traditional meal served on banana leaves, adding a cultural touch to the event. Fresh coconut water offers a natural and refreshing drink option, while a specially curated Japanese menu brings a fusion twist to the feast. The blend of traditions and flavours makes the celebration unique and memorable.
5.A heartfelt announcement
The final image features an emotional note announcing 'The Wedding of VIROSH.' The message expresses gratitude and love, making the moment personal and meaningful. It highlights togetherness and appreciation for the support they have received.