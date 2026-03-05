FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda reception: Allu Arjun, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ram Charan, Mrunal Thakur, Sreeleela attend grand celebration

After an intimate wedding in Udaipur on February 26, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a star-studded reception in Hyderabad on March 4. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur, and several other celebrities from film industry attended the grand celebration.

Aman Wadhwa | Mar 05, 2026, 12:22 PM IST

1.Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
1

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda looked stunning in their special outfits for their reception. While Vijay wore a silk dhoti and kurta with angavastra, Rashmika opted for a Mysore red silk saree.

2.Karan Johar

Karan Johar
2

Karan Johar, who launched Vijay in Bollywood with the 2022 sports drama Liger produced by his banner Dharma Productions, is seen posing with the newlyweds.

3.Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun
3

Allu Arjun, whose brother Allu Sirish is set to marry Nayanika Reddy on March 6, took out some time for Rashmika-Vijay's reception. Sirish also hosted a star-studded pre-wedding bash on March 2.

4.Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni
4

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who welcomed twins Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi earlier this year, posed for the shutterbugs at the reception.

5.Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
5

Kriti Sanon, who will be seen sharing space with Rashmika in the upcoming romantic comedy Cocktail 2, is seen having a hearty laugh with the newlyweds. Cocktail 2 will also feature Shahid Kapoor.

6.Sreeleela

Sreeleela
6

Sreeleela, who performed the item song Kissik in Allu Arjun, Rashmika's blockbuster Pushpa 2, arrived at the reception with her mother.

7.Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur
7

Mrunal Thakur, who starred alongside Vijay in the 2024 romantic action drama The Family Star, also attended the star-studded celebration.

8.Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Amala Akkineni

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Amala Akkineni
8

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, his second actress-wife Amala Akkineni, and her actor-stepson Naga Chaitanya also attended the Hyderabad reception.

