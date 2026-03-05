Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda reception: Allu Arjun, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ram Charan, Mrunal Thakur, Sreeleela attend grand celebration

US-Israel-Iran War: What is Minuteman III? US tests nuclear-capable ICBM ‘doomsday’ missile that can hit targets anywhere
ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Mar 05, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
1.Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda looked stunning in their special outfits for their reception. While Vijay wore a silk dhoti and kurta with angavastra, Rashmika opted for a Mysore red silk saree.
2.Karan Johar
Karan Johar, who launched Vijay in Bollywood with the 2022 sports drama Liger produced by his banner Dharma Productions, is seen posing with the newlyweds.
3.Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun, whose brother Allu Sirish is set to marry Nayanika Reddy on March 6, took out some time for Rashmika-Vijay's reception. Sirish also hosted a star-studded pre-wedding bash on March 2.
4.Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who welcomed twins Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi earlier this year, posed for the shutterbugs at the reception.
5.Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon, who will be seen sharing space with Rashmika in the upcoming romantic comedy Cocktail 2, is seen having a hearty laugh with the newlyweds. Cocktail 2 will also feature Shahid Kapoor.
6.Sreeleela
Sreeleela, who performed the item song Kissik in Allu Arjun, Rashmika's blockbuster Pushpa 2, arrived at the reception with her mother.
7.Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur, who starred alongside Vijay in the 2024 romantic action drama The Family Star, also attended the star-studded celebration.
8.Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Amala Akkineni
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, his second actress-wife Amala Akkineni, and her actor-stepson Naga Chaitanya also attended the Hyderabad reception.