ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly engaged! After years of dating buzz, Vijay’s team has confirmed the news to Hindustan Times, with a wedding likely in Feb 2026. These five moments had already convinced fans they were more than just friends.

Rishika Baranwal | Oct 04, 2025, 10:54 AM IST

1.Lunch date twinning in blue

Lunch date twinning in blue
1

A candid photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda enjoying a discreet lunch date went viral, igniting fresh dating rumours. Both were spotted in blue outfits; Rashmika in a crop top and denim, and Vijay in a blue jacket and a cap, leading fans to believe their coordinated attire was a subtle hint of their togetherness.

2.Spotted leaving airport in same car

Spotted leaving airport in same car
2

Despite arriving separately at the Mumbai airport, the rumored couple was seen leaving together in the same car. This sighting, a frequent occurrence after their alleged joint vacations to destinations like the Maldives, strongly suggested they were returning from a shared private getaway and were comfortable with their relationship being public.

3.Holiday with family rumours

Holiday with family rumours
3

Speculation about Rashmika joining Vijay on a family holiday gained significant traction when reports emerged of her accompanying him to Dubai. Her frequent appearances with his parents and brother, including celebrating Diwali at his home and attending movie screenings with them, indicated a deep connection and her clear inclusion within the Deverakonda family circle.

4.Leading Indian Independence Day rally in New York

Leading Indian Independence Day rally in New York
4

As Grand Marshals for the 43rd India Day Parade in New York City, Vijay and Rashmika appeared together in colour-coordinated traditional attire. A viral moment from the event showed them briefly holding hands as they walked, a rare public display of affection that sent fans into a frenzy and further solidified beliefs about their relationship.

5.Maldives vacation

Maldives vacation
5

Back in January 2023, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda enjoyed a getaway to the Maldives. Though they didn’t post pictures together, their individual social media updates showed strikingly similar backdrops, instantly sparking speculation. The trip became the starting point of intense dating rumours surrounding the duo.

