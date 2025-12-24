From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025

Parliament Finally Said It Out Loud: India Needs a Tokenisation Law
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Dec 24, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
1.Rashmika Mandanna – The Girlfriend
Rashmika Mandanna surprised audiences with The Girlfriend, delivering a performance that consciously moved away from glamour and leaned into emotional truth. Known for her mainstream appeal, the actress embraced vulnerability and nuance, presenting an empowering portrayal that reflected the lived realities of women in contemporary Indian society. Widely regarded as one of her most assured performances to date, the film marked a clear evolution in Rashmika’s choices, earning her praise for taking creative risks and reshaping her on-screen image.
2.Kalyani Priyadarshan – Lokah: Chapter 1
Kalyani Priyadarshan took a decisive step forward with Lokah: Chapter 1, showcasing a sharper, more assured version of her craft. Playing a superhero, she spearheaded the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Her performance was confident and controlled, reflecting her command over complex roles and reinforcing her position as a leading actress capable of anchoring ambitious cinematic universes.
3.Rukmini Vasanth – Kantara: Chapter 1
In a film steeped in mythology, legacy, and rooted storytelling, Rukmini Vasanth held her own in Kantara: Chapter 1 with remarkable poise. Her performance added emotional gravity to the film’s expansive world, balancing strength with sensitivity. Rather than being overshadowed by the film’s scale, Rukmini’s role as Princess Kanakavathi emerged as a key character, earning recognition for her portrayal and screen presence in one of the year’s most successful releases.
4.Sadia Khateeb – The Diplomat
Sadia Khateeb delivered one of the most compelling and quietly powerful performances of the year with The Diplomat. Playing Uzma, a character caught at the intersection of politics, vulnerability, and inner resilience, Sadia brought remarkable emotional restraint and authenticity to the screen. Having previously impressed audiences with her debut Shikaara, The Diplomat firmly positioned Sadia as an actress of substance and depth, signalling a decisive breakthrough moment in her career.
5.Aneet Padda – Saiyaara
Aneet Padda emerged as a fresh and striking presence with Saiyaara, a film that demanded emotional honesty and youthful intensity in equal measure. She brought a raw vulnerability to her role, capturing the fragility and fire of first love with surprising maturity. Her performance resonated strongly with younger audiences, leading to the film’s blockbuster run at the box office.
6.Female performances in 2025
Together, these performances reflected a year where female-led storytelling took centre stage across languages and genres. From Sadia Khateeb’s understated brilliance to Rashmika Mandanna’s emotional reinvention, these actresses didn’t just perform; they left a lasting imprint on audiences and the industry alike.