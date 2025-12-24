From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025

1 . Rashmika Mandanna – The Girlfriend

1

Rashmika Mandanna surprised audiences with The Girlfriend, delivering a performance that consciously moved away from glamour and leaned into emotional truth. Known for her mainstream appeal, the actress embraced vulnerability and nuance, presenting an empowering portrayal that reflected the lived realities of women in contemporary Indian society. Widely regarded as one of her most assured performances to date, the film marked a clear evolution in Rashmika’s choices, earning her praise for taking creative risks and reshaping her on-screen image.