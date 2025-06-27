1 . Mysaa

1

The recently unveiled Mysaa poster depicts Rashmika Mandanna as a raw, primal tribal warrior, her face smeared with blood and dirt, fierce eyes ablaze, wearing a rustic saree, moon-shaped bindi, silver nose-ring and choker. She embodies strength, survival and a deep cultural identity. The look was two years in prep, highlighting her commitment to fully immersing into this Gond woman's character.