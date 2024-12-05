5 . Rashmika About her Cast

5

She further wrote a note about Fadadh Faasil, she thanked Mytri Movie makers. She added 'I am so proud of us! I am so proud of how we started to how we are today! Team Pushpa !! I love you! I love how hard we've worked.. I love what we've created today and I love how in sync we all are! I love it.'