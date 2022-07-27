Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week

India Couture Week 2022: The forest-themed ramp was set on fire when Rashmika Mandanna walked in as the showstopper.
The 15th edition of the Indian Couture Week is currently going on and has created a lot of buzz. The who`s who of the fashion industry ranging from social media influencers, and actors to fashion bloggers and stylists, all have their calendars booked for the week.On Tuesday, Varun Bahl brought to life a world of flora and fauna with his new collection that showcased the wilderness of the forest in embroidered and embellished weaves.Staying true to its title `New leaf`, Varun took the audience on a mystical journey inside the world of enchanted forests. He left the fashion lovers mesmerized with his magical collection that plays on different textures with appliques such as feathers, sequins, and fabrics such as silks and velvet.The forest-themed ramp was set on fire when Rashmika Mandanna walked in as the show stopper.
Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's photos walking the ramp for couturier Varun Bahl.
1. Rashmika Mandanna turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture week
Wearing a beautiful red embroidered lehenga, South star Rashmika Mandanna, who turned showstopper for couturier Varun Bahl, had fun on the ramp.
2. Rashmika Madanna sizzles in red lehenga
Rashmika Madanna smiled, laughed, and waved at the audience, leaving everyone impressed with her candidness.
3. Rashmika Mandanna showcases Varun Bahl's collection
Rashmika Mandanna showcased an oufit out of Varun Bahl's exquisite New Leaf collection. For his Fall 2022 Haute Couture collection, Designer Varun Bahl presented New Leaf, a collection that celebrates the handcrafted embroideries that have been a signature of his atelier since the label's inception in 2001.
4. Varun Bahl presents New leaf collection at India Couture Week
Varun Bahl's collection New Leaf was all about re-inventing and upscaling his classic patchwork embroidery. The designer made a mixed bag of both classic and fresh ideas by keeping his signature work at the forefront and also exploring a new direction of beads, gemstones, 3D embroidered flowers and leaves.
5. About Varun Bahl's New Leaf collection
Each garment is inspired by the grandeur of the forest and showcases haute couture for all genders in a fresh manner. Not only women's wear, this collection also explored menswear with vigour and an inclination towards haute couture that resonates with the contemporary global mood towards fashion.
6. Varun Bahl reinvents haute couture with his New Leaf collection
The collection puts a spin on traditional Indian silhouettes while taking a leap forward from traditional wedding attire and exploring the ways in which global couture is moving ahead, which makes its pieces not only experimental and international, but also iconic collectibles. New Leaf, Varun Bahl’s Fall 2022 Haute Couture collection, oscillates between Indian wedding wear and red carpet looks with ease and wit, and with a global appeal that breaks away from the conventions and rigidity of traditional designs. With this collection, Varun styles his designs in a new way, catering to a younger outlook and reinventing haute couture.