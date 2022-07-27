Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week

The 15th edition of the Indian Couture Week is currently going on and has created a lot of buzz. The who`s who of the fashion industry ranging from social media influencers, and actors to fashion bloggers and stylists, all have their calendars booked for the week.On Tuesday, Varun Bahl brought to life a world of flora and fauna with his new collection that showcased the wilderness of the forest in embroidered and embellished weaves.Staying true to its title `New leaf`, Varun took the audience on a mystical journey inside the world of enchanted forests. He left the fashion lovers mesmerized with his magical collection that plays on different textures with appliques such as feathers, sequins, and fabrics such as silks and velvet.The forest-themed ramp was set on fire when Rashmika Mandanna walked in as the show stopper.

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's photos walking the ramp for couturier Varun Bahl.